Toronto restaurant with swanky design and a raw bar has permanently closed

After less than two years in business, a Toronto Mediterranean restaurant has permanently closed.

Petros82 was located on the ground level of Toronto's swanky Hotel X, and was remarkable for its 40-foot ceilings, dining room and patio seating hundreds, and menu centring around fresh seafood. It was operatated by hospitality group byPeterandPauls.

"Petros82 closed on Mar. 23, 2020 due to the pandemic," Hotel X director of marketing and revenue Matt Black tells blogTO.

"Since then the operators of the space have changed and we look forward to re-opening once indoor dining returns."

The patio is currently open to hotel guests every day, and the space is currently operating as Prime Grill. However, the current operators already have plans to change it.

Right now, it's serving a relatively typical hotel menu with breakfast and lunch as well as premium steaks for dinner mains.