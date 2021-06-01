10 new restaurants that opened in Toronto last month

New restaurants in Toronto have sprung up serving sushi, tacos, sandwiches and Peruvian food, perfect for summery snacking. As the weather starts to heat up, restaurants that keep it spicy are opening in the city.

Here are new restaurants in Toronto that opened in May.

Dovercourt has just become home to this restaurant serving Peruvian chicken and other Peruvian dishes and beverages. Expect rotisserie chicken, wings, tamales and empanadas, as well as the traditional whipped potato dish called causa.

The flavours of Nepal, Bangledesh, India and Pakistan all come together at this new Danforth East restaurant serving momos, curries, tandoori dishes and biryani.

Korean fried chicken has landed in Scarborough on Midland Ave. with this first ever Canadian location of a chain. Pick and choose your favourite parts of the bird and dress them up with flavours that range from spicy to extra cheesy.

This cool grocery store selling beer and wine is also your new stop for a poutine, soft serve and a range of sandwiches. Find sammies like roast beef, turkey confit and fish on their chalkboard menu.

A ton of beautifully presented signature maki rolls are available at this new sushi spot in Leslieville that also does pressed sushi, nigiri, sashimi and tempura.

Ever had a hard time deciding between tacos and pizza? Put your indecision to rest with this new Etobicoke restaurant on The Queensway that does both, and don't be afraid to add on some fries and wings as well.

Pizza, pasta and burgers all come together on the menu at this Cabbagetown restaurant that's inspired by both American and Italian cuisines. Over a dozen pizzas and pastas are available, and they have a plant-based burger option.

Tacos dripping with house sauces are the order of the day when it comes to this Cabbagetown restaurant that also does popsicles, vegan ice cream, sweet corn salad, nachos and tortilla soup.

You can never go wrong with more Ethiopian and Eritrean, so it's great to welcome this place to the Yonge and Eglinton area with its array of meat and vegan dishes. Expect tibs, kitfo and wot. There's also a Calgary location of this restaurant.

Roast beef sandwiches you can dip into cheddar or chicken parm sandwiches you can dip into alfredo sauce are the specialty of this new sandwich shop in the West Queen West area. You can also get a classic baguette sandwich au jus, and some loaded tater tots on the side.