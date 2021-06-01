Casa Loma is reopening its majestic patio restaurant and gardens this month

Casa Loma may be closed to visitors right now under provincial lockdown rules, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy the majestic Gothic Revival-style mansion's grounds while dining al fresco.

The historic Toronto landmark's keepers announced today that they plan to reopen their award-winning gardens for socially distanced outdoor dining experiences on June 14.

Called "The Gardens Restaurant," this terrace dining program was first launched last year when COVID-19 lockdown rules were lifted enough to permit patio dining. It was an immediate hit, and for good reason: Who wouldn't want to gaze at spectacular skyline views and flowers while enjoying dinner?

The Gardens are separate from Casa Loma's on-site BlueBlood Steakhouse, which remains open for takeout and delivery exclusively.

While currently accepting reservations for June 14, it should be noted that the provincial government hasn't confirmed its reopening timeline yet — when announcing the new 3 Step Road to Reopening framework, officials pegged "the week of June 14" for Ontario to enter Step 1, at which point patio dining will be permitted.

Premier Doug Ford does seem confident in a June 14 reopening date, however — as does Casa Loma, apparently.