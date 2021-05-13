Toronto restaurant reinvents itself as a wandering sandwich and cocktail bar

A Toronto restaurant and bar is reinventing itself as a wandering resource for cocktails and sandwiches that keeps popping up at different secret locations.

So far Nomad by Pastiche has popped up at Chabrol and Tanto/Super Empanada, and will be showing up with their mini van at a different spot posted the day before in their Instagram story. Nomad's site says their VW camper van was "born" in 1973.

The project serves cocktails like Painkillers and Bohemian RhapsoTEAs (which they promise on Instagram are "bright and boozy") alongside muffuletta sandwiches, with prices hovering around $10 for a sandwich and drink combo. Preorder online and you'll get an address for pickup as you're checking out.

The van started roaming the streets in the second week of May, and they're encouraging online preorders because they usually sell out within three or four hours.

"Our customers have been great and supportive with executing a different idea," Nomad and Pastiche owner Ashkan Omidi tells blogTO.

"As the weather is getting warmer and with no end to the lockdowns in sight, we decided to collaborate with other restaurants to raise the spirits of our staff and clients."

The van parks outside the different restaurants, and when people show up their orders are brought out for them.

"We wanted to do something fun and exciting, different yet nostalgic," says Omidi.

"There is charm to interacting with people from a vintage car. It's like a time machine, a window to the past."