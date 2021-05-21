Toronto's first location of famous Korean fried chicken chain is now open

One of the world's fastest growing restaurant chains has finally arrived in Toronto and is ready for a weekend long soft opening event.

Chicken Plus is a hugely popular South Korean restaurant chain that has taken the world by storm in ways few other businesses ever have.

The brand first launched in September of 2016 and within a year had over 100 locations. The company spread to other nearby nations including Malaysia and Vietnam, surpassing over 300 locations by Spring 2019.

Now, their crispy chicken comfort food is making its way to Toronto, hoping to captivate residents of yet another city.

It's no secret that Toronto has a love affair with tasty chicken. Whether it's traditional fried chicken, Nashville hot style, or even vegan fried chicken, people can't seem to get enough of it.

The new Chicken Plus location will be in Scarborough at 3250 Midland Ave G106. A soft launch running through Sunday features a bowl of popcorn chicken and a waffle bowl for only $4.99.

Though the soft launch is limited in what they're serving, the chain typically offers everything from several different flavours of fried chicken to topokki, Korean-style hot dogs and even pizza.

The opening of Jollibee in Toronto showed just how much the city loves when international chains claim a new home in Canada's largest city.

The only question left is whether Chicken Plus will be the next place to line up and score some great food.