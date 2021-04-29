City says there may be more than 1,000 patios in Toronto this summer

Nothing says summer like relaxing on a patio with a cold drink, and if all goes well Toronto residents could have more outdoor options this year.

Although some restaurants say they're having a tougher time getting patio licences this year, the City of Toronto believes there could be more patios this summer than last year.

Maybe a lot more.

Yesterday the city announced they would start installing curbside patios on May 8 so restaurants would be able to open as soon as lockdown restrictions ease to allow outdoor dining.

The city has received more than 1,200 CaféTO applications since Feb. 26, city spokesperson Deborah Blackstone tells blogTO.

City staff has now verified approximately 770 patio applications, meaning their application has been received and insurance and other documents have been confirmed, in the first phase of registration, Blackstone says.

In addition, the city has already approved more than 300 sidewalk cafes, and more than 70 public parklets.

But they are still working on verifying applications, and more are coming in daily.

The second window to apply is from March 26 to April 26, and restaurants will have an opportunity to register for both curb lane and sidewalk cafes throughout the spring and summer.

"At this point, the City expects to support more restaurants through CaféTO in 2021 than in 2020," Blackstone says.

According to the city's website, more restaurants in suburban areas of Toronto are also being encouraged to use private property (such as plaza parking lots) as expanded dining space.

Last summer the program was new, and there were 863 curbside patios, and 44 public parklets.

So if all goes well, Toronto residents should expect to see more patios this summer, and that would be welcome news after such a long, hard winter.