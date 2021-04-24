Eat & Drink
Filipe Dimas
Posted 3 hours ago
McDonalds toronto

McDonald's just permanently closed another location in Toronto

Another set of golden arches is fading away.

The McDonald's location at Bloor and Runnymede permanently closed this week. It's the latest of several McD's locations to shut down over the past year, some permanently and others only temporarily for renovations.

Bloor West Village residents will have to find a new spot for when those late night burger cravings come in. Luckily for them, there's plenty of options available in the neighbourhood including Gin Mill and Salsa Venezuelan Street Food.

That said, while it was no Dundas West Station McDonald's, the Bloor and Runnymede location being situated right outside of the subway station was a welcome site for commuters, especially those who were on their way home from the bar.

When the city begins to open up again, and trips to bars, restaurants, and fast food hot spots everywhere again becomes safe, having one less option to satisfy those late night cravings will be one of many changes residents will be facing.

Lead photo by

Google Maps

