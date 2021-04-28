People flood GoFundMe for cute Toronto restaurant that was robbed and vandalized

A GoFundMe for a Toronto restaurant and bar that was vandalized and robbed has doubled its goal just a day after it went up.

The fundraiser was actually created by the owner of a restaurant across the street.

Bluebird was vandalized the night of Apr. 27, and The Commoner owner Dawn-Marie Rawding, jumped into action to create the page.

With a goal of $2,000, the GoFundMe has already raised over double that, currently standing at over $4,000.

"Costs to repair the store frontage is substantial," Rawding writes on the GoFundMe appeal, "she also had cash stolen from the premises."

Rawding says that any money above the goal will go towards improvements that will help with ventilation and street presence for the small bar know for its secret back patio.

The letter also notes that Bluebird had already been hit especially by the pandemic and had been struggling to stay afloat even before this latest setback.

Known mostly for its cocktails, the bar also served small nibbles. During the pandemic, they've been operating as a bottle shop, where they sell their signature cocktails in very cute little jam jars. They've also been a hub for the New Pie Company pop-up.

"We love the community here and Bluebird has always been there for our staff," Rawding tells blogTO. "They usually go visit Caitlin at Bluebird after a shift at The Commoner."

"To see something like this happen at such a devastating time for our industry is simply heartbreaking. Considering the situation we're all in, we need to all be there for each other and this was the least I could do."