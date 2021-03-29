Toronto brewery locked out by landlord for non-payment of rent

Fans of the popular Duggan's Brewery in Parkdale were surprised to see a lockout notice and termination of tenancy posted on the front window of the business earlier this month.

"The landlord hereby terminates and forfeits the above noted lease by reasons of breaches of covenants in your lease, or non-payment of rent under the said lease," reads the notice.

Known best for its IPA and assortment of other classic styles, Duggan's Brewery was beloved by local beer drinkers and music lovers who would frequent the brewery for its live events prior to the pandemic.

Previously, Duggan's Brewery had been located on King Street East. Duggan's is the work of Mike Duggan, co-creator of Mill Street Brewery and contributor to breweries such as Flying Monkeys and Cool.

While this location may be closed for the time being, there's no doubt that a resume like that means Duggan and his team will be back making beer sooner rather than later.

With a seemingly endless list of local craft breweries to keep beer lovers satiated for the time being, the hope is that Duggan's will reopen in a new location and continue adding to the Toronto beer scene.

Duggan's Brewery did not respond when reached for comment.