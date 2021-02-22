Eat & Drink
good fortune toronto

Toronto restaurant naming menu after office supplies so you can expense your meals

A local Toronto restaurant is making things easier for those looking to expense lunch by naming various menu items after office supplies.

Good Fortune Burger has begun offering #RECEATS, their renamed menu items disguised as a number of common office tools. Their Fortune Burger has become the Basic Steel Stapler and Parm Fries are also known as CPU Wireless Mouse.

"We just wanted an opportunity to put a smile on some people's faces and have them have a little bit of a giggle," says Jon Purdy, Director of Operations at Good Fortune Burger.

While most people have found the redesigned menu as entertaining as intended, a few have raised concerns on how this could get employees who attempt to expense the menu in trouble.

"There's no malice intended in it, it's all just fun and games," Purdy continued.

These #RECEATS offerings are currently only available for a limited time, although each menu item will continue to be offered under its more traditional name. 

You can order these sneaky snacks yourself through UberEats and DoorDash from Good Fortune Burger's John & College locations.

Lead photo by

@goodfortuneburger

