Toronto is getting a new year-round combination farmers' market and bottle shop

A new year-round farmers' market and bottle shop is coming to Toronto this year courtesy of the people behind a fruit and berry delivery service.

Muddy Crops was originally launched in 2012 under the name Berry Fresh Fruit Co., but only started their delivery service in 2020. Now, they're going to be bringing an indoor farmers' market to the city that will also sell local craft beer.

"Our new location is located at 100 Symes Road. It's only 1400 square feet, most of which is a production facility for packing orders," Muddy Crops co-founder Steven Yoannou told blogTO.

"Due to COVID restrictions we will be offering pick-up for online orders, and hope to offer in-store shopping eventually as well, which will have a bit of a bottle shop type feel."

The farmers' market is slated to open in the spring, and until then Muddy Crops is still doing their same day or next day delivery.

"We found the space because one of our customers turned friends, Dave, owns and operates Shacklands Brewery. We would frequent his brewery and talk about ways we could work together. Sure enough a unit opened up in the building," says Yoannou.

"Next to Shacklands is another fantastic local brewery called Rainhard, as well as Junction Brewery just steps away. We would be lying if we said we'd never thought about how cool it would be to be sitting on a patio, drinking local beer while eating local fruit. So we are making it happen."

The market will sell everything Muddy Crops currently sells online, only the idea is one day you'll actually be able to stick around to hang out and snack on some of it.

They're known for produce, especially rarer items like paw paws, organic wheatgrass, Peruvian purple potatoes, blood peaches and goji berries.

"Finding our store is a bit like finding the original Cold Tea in Kensington Market. You'll have to enter a building and follow a hallway until you find us," says Yoannou.

"Once open all we can offer is delivery and curbside pick-up until some kinks are worked out. People have been excited to hear plans on extending our season.

"We've also received a lot of support from our customers, family, and friends in regards to settling into a new area that we've always viewed as a hidden gem."

Muddy Crops will be keeping people up to date on a spring 2021 opening date on social media.

"We are aiming for early April, but the weather will always be in charge of our business. Once open we plan to stay open 12 months," say Yoannou.