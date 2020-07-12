This is how to get fresh picked berries and fruit delivered to your home in Toronto

If you're obsessive about fresh local fruit, a Toronto delivery service and market is here to make your dreams come true.

Muddy Crops technically started out in 2012 under the name Berry Fresh Fruit Co., but changed the name in 2018 and added an online delivery service in 2020.

They deliver every single day of the week within two days, sometimes even on the same day, with no delivery fee on orders over $50 within Toronto.

"We source from organic and/or biodynamic farms whenever possible, and we are proud to say most of our product is now organically grown. Everything is picked up directly from farms in Jordan Station, Fenwick, Ridgeville, Pelham and Niagara on the Lake," says co-founder Steven Yoannou.

"We also have deliveries direct from farms in Hamilton and Cookstown weekly. We pick up product or have it delivered four to six times a week depending on the season to ensure everything is always insanely fresh. As far we know, we've never come across another Toronto-based produce company that brings in farm-fresh produce to the city as frequently as we do."

Everything is sourced from Ontario, but that doesn't stop Muddy Crops from being a great provider of rare fruits.

"We’ve also been working hard for years to be able to source some of the rarest and novelty fruits and vegetables that grow in Ontario. Pawpaw, tayberries, golden raspberries and gooseberries are just a few examples," says Yoannou.

"Additionally, we do our best to ensure almost zero food waste. We've teamed up with Best Before, a Toronto based food charity that is happy to take whatever we don't sell off of our hands as a donation."

You can find Muddy Crops produce at 275 Roncesvalles Ave. from Tuesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and they have other farm market pop-ups open weekends.

You can also find their products at Prairie Boy Bread and Lazy Daisy, and Death in Venice uses their produce to make gelato.