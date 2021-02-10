Three side-by-side restaurants just closed near a major Toronto intersection

Three Toronto restaurants that sit right next to each other near a major intersection just permanently closed.

Service Inspired Restaurants posted to Instagram on Feb. 9 announcing that Reds, Duke's Refresher and Scaddabush at 382 Yonge near Yonge and Gerrard were all closed as of that day.

The COVID-19 pandemic has drastically altered our environment and put a great deal of stress on many businesses including our own. Our landlord presented us with an unexpected but mutually beneficial opportunity to vacate these properties. Given the current economic conditions and uncertain future, we have decided to exercise this option and return the property to our landlord," the post reads.

It goes on to say: "We want to thank our valued Guests and team members for their loyalty and support during these unprecedented times. To the local community and all our valued partners we sincerely thank you for the last 10 years and we will miss you."

Scaddabush is known for Italian fare, Duke's Refresher is more of a party pub and Reds is the brand's take on a wine bar.

Other locations of each of these restaurants will still operate.

"Our landlord presented us the opportunity to vacate those properties in order for a retail company to take over that space," VP, Marketing & Communications for Service Inspired Restaurants Anesie Johnson told blogTO.

"As mentioned yesterday in our Instagram post the COVID pandemic has put increased pressure on our business and given the economic conditions and uncertain future of the restaurant industry we returned the property to the landlord. We are currently working to place all our active employees at those three locations within our other locations."