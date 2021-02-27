Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 15 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
playa cabana toronto

Popular Mexican restaurant empire expands again with a new Toronto location

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 15 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

A popular local Mexican restaurant chain has expanded with a new location, not expecting to open it just as the pandemic hit.

Playa Cabana started out on Dupont in the Annex, later opening up a Cantina location in the Junction, followed by Hacienda back on Dupont, as well as Barrio Coreano in Koreatown which is currently temporarily closed.

playa cabana torontoTheir newest space, Esquina, has opened up near construction-saturated Yonge and Eglinton.

The restaurants are known for a high-end menu of tacos and cocktails served in dimly lit, high energy atmospheres.

playa cabana toronto"We never got to open really for full dining," owner Dave Sidhu told blogTO. "It would be comparable at this point to opening a ghost kitchen I imagine."

Despite not being able to welcome diners in for the full Playa experience at the new location, their good reputation and high quality food have kept them afloat.

playa cabana torontoThe area is also saturated with something other than construction: condos.

"So far we have been pleasantly surprised by the volume of orders that we receive and put out for a location that has not yet opened for indoor dining, and serving take out only," Director of Operations Matthew King told blogTO.

playa cabana toronto"Due to the high density of condos in the area, and with a large amount of people still working from home, we have even been able to open for lunch takeout as well. We also already have a fair amount of return customers, where we are even at the point of knowing who they are just by what they order. Hoping to get to meet them in person some day soon."

playa cabana toronto

They're also hoping that the construction that's making their new Esquina location more difficult to access right now will prove to be an advantage in the long run.

"There definitely have been various challenges, outside of the obvious pandemic related challenges. The construction can at times be a challenge right now for both deliveries of supplies, delivery drivers etc. However when it is done and the subway is operational we know this will be a great addition to the neighbourhood," staff at Esquina told blogTO.

playa cabana toronto

Though their menu is largely the same at Esquina as other Playa Cabana locations, it's the only one serving lunch right now with a range of tacos and burritos.

playa cabana toronto

They also serve beer for takeout and their famous Dave's Margaritas, available in half litre or litre servings.

playa cabana toronto

"The response has been great considering we opened for solely takeout and in a pandemic. The Yonge and Eglinton area residents and businesses alike have been super welcoming and receptive. We look forward to the day we will be able to welcome people for indoor dining," Sales, Events and Catering Manager Sandra Axelsson told blogTO.

playa cabana toronto

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Downtown Toronto's newest bubble tea shop tops its drinks with mochi balls

Popular Mexican restaurant empire expands again with a new Toronto location

How this Toronto 19-year-old started her own sweet and savoury baking business

Toronto diner open since 1944 persevering despite impending condo development

New grocery stores on wheels are coming to Toronto

Beloved Toronto bakery is being forced to close after location sold to developers

Toronto's most iconic ice cream joint opens surprise second location

Toronto restaurant pivots to Seinfeld-themed menu