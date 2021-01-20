Eat & Drink
crosleys toronto

Secret pop-up dinner service in Toronto is about to open a permanent restaurant

Crosley's, the low-key dinner service that took over a Toronto wine bar in December, is about to open its own restaurant this Friday.

The project started off serving rotating five-course menus out of West Queen West's Bar Piquette.

After selling out dinners on New Years Eve, Crosley's is launching their own brick-and-mortar.

"We will also be hawking our wares during the day," said the team Monday. "We love you Toronto and are excited to let you get a small glance of our world." 

The restaurant will open on January 22 at 214 Ossington Ave., which was home to businesses like La Porte and Tocino Boys (now located inside Man of Kent) prior to construction on Crosley's which started in March 2020.

The team behind the project includes former Brothers chef Joachim Hayward, sommelier and Solid Olive owner Myles Harrison, and chef and Bar Piquette co-owner JP Adamo. 

If past menus at Bar Piquette were anything to go by, we can expect plates along the tune of whole Nunavut flounder and snow crab rarebit.

Crosley's has already released its inaugural dinner menu, and is taking reservations at $55 a head.

Spiced flabread with anchovy from Northern Spain, burrata with harissa, collard greens and lamb from Tamarack Farms, and medjool date toffee pudding are up for grabs opening day, available this weekend and the next.

To order, DM the restaurant on Instagram or text to reserve.

Joachim Hayward

