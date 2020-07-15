Award-winning Toronto restaurant with intimate space is permanently closing

A wine bar and restaurant above a rumbling subway station that was once packed with diners elbow to elbow has announced it's closing.

Brothers announced on Instagram in an all caps letter that it would be making its next dinner service its last.

Known for organic wines and a frequently changing seasonal menu, the restaurant has been serving Saturday four-course takeout meals for pickup since around mid-May.

Brothers was once celebrated by the New York Times as being "mellow and cozy" with flavours that were "complex and satisfying."

It was also a fixture on Canada's 100 Best Restaurants list.

"With the temporary closure this spring it was our intention to ride the waves of uncertainty with the hope that we would get back to regular service as soon as possible. We now feel it is no longer responsible to plan on any form of normal or meaningful dining in the near future," reads the letter.

"Brothers was purposefully built as a small and intimate space. This contradicts any reasonable expectations of moving forward given the guidelines for a safe reopening."

While this space may be shutting down, you can still expect a lot from the Brothers team in the future.

"Our team is the most dedicated group of employees we have ever worked with many of whom are ready to contribute their own visions in this city, and we look forward to their success," the letter continues. "Know that we have every intention of recommitting to this work and feel we have a lot left to contribute."