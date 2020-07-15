Award-winning Toronto restaurant with intimate space is permanently closing
A wine bar and restaurant above a rumbling subway station that was once packed with diners elbow to elbow has announced it's closing.
Brothers announced on Instagram in an all caps letter that it would be making its next dinner service its last.
Known for organic wines and a frequently changing seasonal menu, the restaurant has been serving Saturday four-course takeout meals for pickup since around mid-May.
Brothers was once celebrated by the New York Times as being "mellow and cozy" with flavours that were "complex and satisfying."
It was also a fixture on Canada's 100 Best Restaurants list.
NOTHING ENDURES BUT CHANGE. AT THIS TIME, WE WOULD LIKE TO ANNOUNCE THAT THIS SATURDAY'S DINNER WILL BE OUR LAST SERVICE AT BROTHERS. IT IS WITH HEAVY HEARTS THAT WE HAVE DECIDED TO CLOSE THE RESTAURANT. WITH THE TEMPORARY CLOSURE THIS SPRING IT WAS OUR INTENTION TO RIDE THE WAVES OF UNCERTAINTY WITH THE HOPE THAT WE WOULD GET BACK TO REGULAR SERVICE AS SOON AS POSSIBLE. WE NOW FEEL IT IS NO LONGER RESPONSIBLE TO PLAN ON ANY FORM OF NORMAL OR MEANINGFUL DINING IN THE NEAR FUTURE. BROTHERS WAS PURPOSEFULLY BUILT AS A SMALL AND INTIMATE SPACE. THIS CONTRADICTS ANY REASONABLE EXPECTATIONS OF MOVING FORWARD GIVEN THE GUIDELINES FOR A SAFE REOPENING. WE WOULD LIKE TO THANK OUR STAFF WHO HAVE BEEN NOTHING SHORT OF AMAZING.THE SINGLE HARDEST PART OF RUNNING BROTHERS HAS BEEN BUILDING A TEAM THAT SHARES OUR VISION AND INTEREST IN FOOD & HOSPITALITY. OUR TEAM IS THE MOST DEDICATED GROUP OF EMPLOYEES WE HAVE EVER WORKED WITH, MANY OF WHOM ARE READY TO CONTRIBUTE THEIR OWN VISIONS IN THIS CITY, AND WE LOOK FORWARD TO THEIR SUCCESS. THE RELATIONSHIPS WE HAVE BUILT WITH OUR GUESTS ARE TRULY BEYOND WORDS. ANY SUCCESS WE HAVE EXPERIENCED IS A REFLECTION OF OUR COMMUNITY & BROTHERS IS NOTHING WITHOUT IT. YOUR LOVE AND SUPPORT HAS TRULY BEEN OVERWHELMING. THANK YOU, WE LOVE YOU. WE NEVER INTENDED FOR THIS TO BE FOREVER, ALWAYS UNDERSTANDING THIS WAS A STEPPING STONE IN OUR CAREERS. BROTHERS WAS INTENDED TO BE A VESSEL IN WHICH WE SHARED OUR THOUGHTS ON FOOD, WINE, AND MOST IMPORTANTLY, HOSPITALITY. WE ARE VERY PROUD THAT BROTHERS NEVER WAVERED IN ITS INTENTIONS. IT PAINS US GREATLY NOT BE ABLE TO HOST YOU HERE FOR A PROPER GOODBYE, BUT KNOW THAT WE HAVE EVERY INTENTION OF RE COMMITTING TO THIS WORK & FEEL WE HAVE A LOT LEFT TO CONTRIBUTE. THANKS FOR EVERYTHING, SEE YOU DOWN THE ROAD. “THIS RIVER I STEP IN, IS NOT THE RIVER I STAND IN”
"With the temporary closure this spring it was our intention to ride the waves of uncertainty with the hope that we would get back to regular service as soon as possible. We now feel it is no longer responsible to plan on any form of normal or meaningful dining in the near future," reads the letter.
"Brothers was purposefully built as a small and intimate space. This contradicts any reasonable expectations of moving forward given the guidelines for a safe reopening."
While this space may be shutting down, you can still expect a lot from the Brothers team in the future.
"Our team is the most dedicated group of employees we have ever worked with many of whom are ready to contribute their own visions in this city, and we look forward to their success," the letter continues. "Know that we have every intention of recommitting to this work and feel we have a lot left to contribute."
