chickqueen toronto

Global fried chicken chain opening its first Canadian location in Mississauga

A global fried chicken chain has chosen Mississauga for its first ever Canadian location.

ChickQueen already has locations in United Arab Emirates, New Zealand, Australia, Indonesia, Ireland and other places, and is the first fully halal international chain.

In addition to Canada, they've also got upcoming locations planned for places like South Africa, Brunei, Hungary and Russia. ChickQueen is part of the Chicking family, and started with one restaurant in Dubai and 2000. Now in over 23 countries, there are over 170 locations and counting.

They're known not only for classic buckets of fried chicken, but also buckets of grilled chicken. They also serve items like chicken strips, burgers, wraps, chicken bites, hot wings and peri-peri chicken. To wash it all down they've got Frizzr mocktails in signature flavours.

The location in Mississauga at 5130 Dixie Rd, Unit # 4 should be having its grand opening event on Mar. 19, 2021.

Chick King

