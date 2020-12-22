Here's why a former Toronto nightclub owner just opened a chain of burrito joints
The owner of Momentos, a weekly party at Fiction nightclub, and of Yorkville's now-closed Club V just opened up an entirely virtual burrito and taco restaurant.
Carlos Lopez, who also runs the Fox and Firkin pub in the Yonge-Eglinton neighbourhood, told blogTO he would still be running his clubs if it wasn't for the pandemic restrictions, but he needed to pivot.
"It's a gamble but I've got to survive the pandemic, so I thought I'd venture this," he said.
This being Rico Burrito, a burrito and taco joint, with a couple of his friends.
"We're two Colombians and two Venezuelans. We've tasted a lot of food in this city. We just decided to come up with our own little menu," Lopez explained.
The idea for a fully virtual restaurant happened after the summer patio rush dwindled and more restrictions were placed on restaurants as COVID cases soared.
"We were struggling with the winter and a lot of people were asking for food to take home, so we wanted to create comfort food that was easy to take out," Lopez said.
Lopez and his colleagues settled on what they know best – Latin American food that's fresh, quick, healthy and tasty – and then decided to elevate the takeout experience opting for boxes instead of plastic containers.
Unlike a lot of other more established restaurants, Rico Burrito operates out of a ghost kitchen and will never have a brick and mortar location.
"There's only takeout and delivery. No dining," said Lopez.
After only a week, Lopez is pleased to see the restaurant taking off.
"It's been extremely rewarding. Everyone has been complimenting the food and people keep asking where they can get it," he said.
Rico Burrito is currently only available in Woodbridge but is set to expand to seven different locations around the GTA including Yonge and Eglinton, Rosedale, Yorkmills, and Missassauga in 2021.
And for those who have already fallen in love with the food, don't fret — Lopez has no plans of closing up shop when the pandemic is over.
"The idea we put behind it is to keep it up and keep it going even as the pandemic finishes – having good food without having to go to the restaurant," he said.
Courtesy of Carlos Lopez
