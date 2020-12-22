Here's why a former Toronto nightclub owner just opened a chain of burrito joints

The owner of Momentos, a weekly party at Fiction nightclub, and of Yorkville's now-closed Club V just opened up an entirely virtual burrito and taco restaurant.

Carlos Lopez, who also runs the Fox and Firkin pub in the Yonge-Eglinton neighbourhood, told blogTO he would still be running his clubs if it wasn't for the pandemic restrictions, but he needed to pivot.

"It's a gamble but I've got to survive the pandemic, so I thought I'd venture this," he said.

This being Rico Burrito, a burrito and taco joint, with a couple of his friends.

"We're two Colombians and two Venezuelans. We've tasted a lot of food in this city. We just decided to come up with our own little menu," Lopez explained.