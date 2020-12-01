Toronto pizza place will donate 100 pies to frontline workers if Jason Momoa visits them

In the grand tradition of Canadians being thirsty for attention from American celebrities, one of Toronto's most-beloved purveyors of Neapolitan-style pizza has an offer for Jason Momoa: "Try our pie and be a good guy."

Okay, they didn't use those words specifically, but the owners of Queen Margherita Pizza have promised donate 100 pizzas to frontline workers across the city if Momoa simply picks up some food from any of their three locations.

The popular actor, known for his roles in Aquaman, Game of Thrones and the dreams of all straight women everywhere, is famously living in Canada's largest city right now while filming season two of the Apple TV+ series See.

He's been spotted all over the city in recent weeks and, true to his reputation as a very chill person, Momoa has been congenial in allowing local store and restaurant owners to take photos of him enjoying their wares, from Cosmos Records and Ozzy's Burgers to the new chicken joint Legal Tenders.

Inspired by what they've seen online, Queen Margherita Pizza thought it wouldn't hurt to publicly invite the 41-year-old Honolulu native by sometime.

"He is seen always doing great initiatives and giving back to communities," said the restaurant in a message to blogTO.

"What QMP would like is for Mr. Momoa to visit any of our locations, pick up and try one of our signature pizzas (complimentary of course) and give a shoutout by posting a picture eating Queen Margherita."

In exchange for this, the popular pizzeria says that it will "donate 100 pizzas to frontline workers in the city of Toronto."

"In these unprecedented times, we want to give back especially at Christmas time and do our part to lift some spirits in the city!" said QMP. "We want to thank frontline workers for all that they do and we think Mr. Momoa has a huge influence that could create lots of positivity that everyone could use right now."

Should you be reading this, Mr. Momoa... *giggles* Hi! Thanks for clicking. You can find the addresses for all three QMP locations right here. They make pasta, salads, fried calamari and some bomb arancini in addition to all of the pizza.