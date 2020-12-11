Toronto restaurant that opened just before pandemic not sure it will ever come back

A Toronto restaurant from popular Latin American restaurateurs that was open all of four weeks before COVID-19 hit may never reopen.

Buena Copa had been gathering momentum before the pandemic killed it in their early days. The people behind the restaurant are now considering launching something else in its place after dine-in reopens, possibly in the spring.

The people who run Buena Copa are also behind Good Hombres, which has been chugging along with a reheat-and-serve takeout program. They're known for their scratch-made tortillas, used to make popular tacos. Buena Copa also served tacos, but specialized more in Mexican snacks.

When it comes to Buena Copa closing for good, the restaurant told blogTO it "can't be that absolute," saying, "We are taking a deep breath through this very weird time and reevaluating what we come back as. Our current view is something different, but no, I can't say we've put the nail in the coffin on Buena Copa at this time."