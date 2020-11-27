Toronto restaurant owners letting customers know what they think of Adamson BBQ

Restaurant owners in Toronto are taking two approaches to the Adamson BBQ horror story: staying mum on the matter, or speaking out publicly against the whole affair.

There have been a few examples of the latter over the past few days.

Following a few dramatic days of showboating from Adamson BBQ owner Adam Skelly — which has led to the 33-year-old being arrested and charged by Toronto Police — a number of restaurants have taken to social media to share their thoughts.

The folks behind the halal Texan BBQ spot Meat & Pie Co. released a statement on Wednesday to share some perspective as fellow brisket-makers.

"We will choose to adapt rather than put lives at risk," said Meat & Pie Co.'s owners.

"Don't take epidemiology advice from a BBQ restaurant owner like us. We will choose to adapt rather than interpret the medicine for you. If you fail or survive, at least we can sleep knowing we didn't kill anyone in the process."

The King West restaurant also encouraged fellow small business owners to reach out, in efforts to collaborate and assist one another during the lockdown.

Literally THIS is white privilege. https://t.co/iKauLtBUBt — Jen Agg (@TheBlackHoof) November 25, 2020

Restaurateur Jen Agg of Grey Gardens, Le Swan, and Bar Vendetta, formerly the Black Hoof, also took to social media to share her thoughts on Adamson BBQ's illegal operations.

"Literally THIS is white privilege," said Agg, while sharing a video from The Sun showing Skelly claiming not to have been fined, despite "asking" police to do so.

Skelly was released on Friday on a $50,000 bail. His next court appearance will be Jan. 4.