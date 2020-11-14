Toronto's original vegan pizza joint is taking a break to work on a new plan

After nearly six years of Simpsons-style doughnuts and vegan Fat Mac pizza, Apiecalypse Now! has announced that it's closing up shop, for now.

The pizzeria at Bloor and Christie announced Wednesday that they're taking a break following months of struggling to pay for their brick-and-mortar amidst trouble with delivery services and looming health risks.

"Covid has cast a shadow on small businesses everywhere, and though we outran it as long as we could, it keeps getting longer and longer, and we can no longer escape [its] reach, and it is becoming and more difficult to operate safely," said Apiecalypse.

"This is not goodbye. We are not closing the business. What we are doing, is pulling back while we deal with the ongoing realities of the pandemic, as that has become the clearlest path for us to emerge on the other side of this."

Owner and vegan activist Jennifer Bundock first opened Apiecalypse in Mirivish Village as a vegan bakery in 2014, eventually expanding into an extensive vegan pizzeria with locations on Pape (now closed) and the current store at 735 Bloor Street.

According to the Apiecalypse, their last day for service will be this Sunday. You can find them on delivery apps or pick-up, with extended hours.