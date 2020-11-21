Toronto now has Jamaican patties stuffed with mac n' cheese

If you're seeking something beyond the average Jamaican beef patty in Toronto, you might want to get hands on some stuffed with mac n' cheese instead.

Patty Stop is collaborating on a new line of patties, including patties stuffed with mac n' cheese and vegan patties with a bright red crust dyed with beet juice.

"In the laboratory creating options for all our customers. A beet crust?? Calling all Vegan Lovers!!" reads the caption of one of their latest posts.

The brand is notable for having caught Drake's attention, the pop star having shared a photo of a patty from Patty Stop he was particularly enamoured with on his social media.

They're famous for their loaded stuffed patties, which are also available served in coco bread.

The patties are a collab with Street Bites, a patty delivery service from the person behind Street Shak, Tony Bradshaw, a Barbados native who has worked at places like 360 at the CN Tower and Morton's of Chicago Steakhouse.

You can now order his baked or frozen patties individually or by the dozen online for pickup or delivery, with options like classic beef, curry chicken ($3), jerk chicken, mac n' cheese and vegan BBQ jackfruit ($4).

The mac n' cheese patties are stuffed with mac n' cheese and have a cheddar crust, and the BBQ jackfruit is fully vegan with pulled jackfruit, Bajan green seasoning and scotch bonnet BBQ sauce with a beet crust.