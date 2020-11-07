One of Toronto's favourite fried chicken sandwich joints is opening a new location

One of Toronto's best fried chicken joints is opening a new location in the space that used to sell the city's best poutine.

PG Cluck's is setting up shop in the old Poutini's space on Queen West. The new location is much bigger than their current postage-stamp-sized digs on College, which currently functions as little more than a pickup window.

"We're really excited for the new spot. We've always wanted to open on Queen Street. We love how vibrant the area is, and are looking to open late and cater to the after bar crowd, once COVID is over," says owner Pawel Grezlikowski.

"The space will be much bigger than the College Street location, and while we're still focusing on takeout, we will have a much bigger kitchen, and back of the house which will allow us to do a lot more than we do now."

The restaurant recently posted the news of the new location on social media. Congratulations from commenters were mixed in with pleas for PG Cluck's to open locations in places like Scarborough, North York and Hamilton.

"In addition to our current offerings, we will be serving smaller, white meat sandwiches, tenders, and various French fry options. We are also expanding our dessert menu," says Grezlikowski. "Hoping to open by the end of the year or early January."