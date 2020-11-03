The 10 most unique outdoor dining experiences in Toronto right now

Outdoor dining in Toronto comes with some really unique experiences right now, due to the fact that restaurant owners have had to get creative. The best of the best have put a ton of hard work into innovative patio concepts, so bundle up and support these businesses.

Here are some of the most unique outdoor dining experiences you can have in Toronto right now.

Bonfire dinners held in the backyard of this Bloorcourt restaurant keep selling out. Email them to get on the waitlist to reserve for a hearty, comforting meal and see what the fuss is all about.

This Junction Triangle Italian restaurant has transformed their patio into a warm and cozy "Nothern Italian ski lodge" with mounted deer heads, plaid blankies and a menu of garlic bread, gnocchi with venison ragu and tortellini stuffed with pancetta and chickpeas.

An outdoor kitchen in a ventilated, covered patio that cost $18K to build and seats 30 is a creative pivot for this Leslieville bar. Expect options like poutine and charcuterie on the menu.

Two person pods outside this Danforth brewery and restaurant keep you safe and dry from the elements and ensconced within your own personal bubble as you sample their different beers. Pods are sanitized between seatings.

This Annex restaurant has set up their own "camp" with tents shielding you from the elements and a fire that not only blazes at night to keep people warm but cooks food for service during the day.

Cabana has transformed their huge waterfront patio with heat, coverings and sit-down service. A menu from Oliver & Bonacini is sure to help you keep the party going all night long.

Personal heated cubbies have been set up at this Annex pub so no matter how frosty the beer you're sure to stay warm, sheltered from the wind and safe within your own protected environment.

Head to the Leaside area for a private dining experience inside of a yurt. Groups of up to six can tuck into a five-course meal for a minimum spend of $400.

Fireplaces plus heaters equal ultimate coziness, so head to this Bloordale patio for a beer and you just might find yourself forgetting all about how frightful the weather outside is about to get.

A rustic barn-like environment has been created outside this Junction Triangle farm-to-table restaurant. A covered area with lots of ventilation is heated by blazing little fires.