Toronto is getting a massive heated and covered patio on the waterfront

Toronto's newest heated, covered patio is set to be the biggest one yet.

Called The Marquee, it'll be popping up at Cabana's waterfront patio, and will encompass 5,400 square feet of heated, covered space.

The concept will come with a brand new menu designed by Oliver & Bonacini, seasonal cocktails and an interactive art installation by Bruno Billio.

Cabana transformed from a "pool bar" to a "waterfront patio" at the beginning of the summer, forgoing dance and lounge space for reservation-only seated dining.

The space will be able to hold 200 people spaced six feet apart, and will be only open Thursday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Natural gas blowers located outside the tent will apparently blow hot air into the tent through ducts.

According to a spokesperson from Cabana, the patio will also be bathed in a permanent sunset thanks to an installation called TRON: As The Sun Sets by Bruno Billio that uses pink and yellow neon as well as colour-filtered moving projections, and will feature a jewel-like glowing orange Hennessy bar.

As for the new menu, expect raw bar offerings, steak, fried chicken, pizza, burgers and fish n' chips.

Cocktail creations themed around the changing seasons include a Fireball Hot Toddy, Red Bull Winter Storm, Warm Fashioned and Allspice Sour. The Marquee will be launching brunch starting in November.

They’re also doing a special Halloween dinner where they're encouraging everyone to come in costume, so if you're looking for a distanced way to get out of the house for the holiday, you might want to look into booking a reso.

The new patio opens this Saturday, Oct. 24.