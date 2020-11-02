The top 10 new pizza delivery options in Toronto

New pizza delivery in Toronto runs the gamut from Detroit-style to sourdough, Filipino to classic thin-crust Italian. Whether you want pizza topped with pepperoni, shrimp, truffle ricotta, fried eggs or vegan-only options, you can get it delivered straight to your door in this city.

Here are new places doing pizza delivery in Toronto.

Rectangular Detroit-style pies in four-cut or eight-cut sizes totally covered in pepperoni, ooey gooey cheese and signature sauce dollops are available from this place near Yonge and Bloor. They also have toppings like truffle ricotta, arugula and mushrooms, and make their own garlic sauce.

Order up Detroit-style pizza topped with pepperoni, ham and pineapple, boquerones or rapini from this Parkdale spot that also delivers wings and burgers.

Order delivery from this Italian grocery store complex near Bay and Bloor for pizzas of multiple varieties like pizza alla pala, pizza Napoletana and vegan pizza.

Formerly known as Pabalos, this project running out of a bar on Dundas West delivers Detroit-style pies topped with island-influenced toppings like fried egg, roasted onions and smoked sardine.

Thin-crust pies with typical Italian toppings like buffalo mozzarella, black truffle, guanciale, gorgonzola and fennel sausage. Round out your order with some appetizers, pasta and dessert.

Get delivery from this Queen West vegan pizzeria through their website. Choose from options like jackfruit with BBQ sauce and cashew cheddar, or Mediterranean with cashew mozzarella, roasted artichoke hearts and roasted garlic.

Delivery from this Cabbagetown restaurant is available for select areas. Toppings include fior di latte, smoked scamorza, wild boar sausage, house guanciale, truffle, buffalo mozzarella, grilled zucchini and chanterelle mushrooms.

Marinara, Margherita and pepperoni pizzas are joined on the menu by slightly more sophisticated mortadella, prosciutto and gorgonzola fig pies at this Little Italy restaurant.

12-inch organic sourdough wood-fired pizzas can be delivered from this Junction restaurant. Expect toppings like eggplant, pineapple, smoked provolone, and arugula with cherry tomato.

Delivery from this Corktown restaurant is available via multiple platforms. Classic funghi, pepperoni, Margherita, rapini e salsicce and carbonara pizzas are all available.