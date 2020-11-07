The top 10 fish and chips restaurants in Scarborough

Fish and chips restaurants in Scarborough are plentiful, and a meal of beer-battered cod, haddock or pollock accompanied by golden fries is a simple, satisfying and filling way to end the day. Check out one of these places to find a British classic in this neighbourhood.

Here are my picks for the top fish and chips restaurants in Scarborough.

Thick gravy, chunky chips and huge pieces of fish are served in greasy white boxes for affordable prices from this restaurant on Kingston near Midland. Choose from halibut, haddock, cod or basa.

Located at Ellesmere and McCowan, this place has a ton of fish options including haddock, cod, sole, whitefish and salmon, and they also do other kinds of seafood like shrimp and scallops. Check out their selection of meat pies and Scottish puddings as well.

This place on Lebovic serves halibut, haddock and cod enrobed in a crispy, crackly breading, with chips or other classic accompaniments like mushy peas on the side.

Head to McCowan and Lawrence to get crispy battered fish served with chips, coleslaw, tartar sauce, lemon wedges, onion rings and poutine. Apparently they even serve fried haggis.

Ellesmere and Conlins offers cod, halibut and haddock. They also have shrimp, scallops and chicken, and you can add a side of chips, coleslaw, onion rings or gravy.

The intersection of Victoria Park and Sheppard is home to this restaurant serving halibut, haddock, shrimp, scallops, chicken, calamari rings and clam strips. Haggis, black pudding and meat pie are also on the menu, and from there you can round your meal out with beets, mushy peas or Scottish bread and butter.

Lawrence and Scarborough Golf Club Rd. is where you'll find this longstanding restaurant with great deals on fish and chips, salad and onion rings.

Halibut, haddock, shrimp and chicken are on offer at this restaurant near Brimely and Ellesmere, and they secretly also do a pretty great no-frills breakfast.

Several locations of this fish and chips chain in this neighbourhood deal not only in battered halibut, haddock and cod, but also breakfast and meat offerings.

This under-the-radar place on Lawson can be spotted thanks to lots of neon in the front window, and serves simple battered fish options as well as gyros and souvlaki.