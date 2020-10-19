The top 25 restaurant patios for a date night in Toronto by neighbourhood

Restaurants for a date night in Toronto are still around in every neighbourhood, despite indoor dining being closed and many places opting to shift to takeout and delivery as their main focus. If you're looking for scrumptious food and a relaxing atmosphere where you can take your sweetie, check out these outdoor dining spots.

Here are my picks for restaurant patios for a date night in Toronto by neighbourhood.

Annex

Snuggly private covered tents, a roaring fire and warm dry blankets all create a warm and fuzzy vibe at Fet Zun, where you can dine on hearty stews, shawarma and short ribs.

Baldwin Village

The heated patio at Omai is open so you can split a meal of some of the most refined sushi and other Japanese fare this neighbourhood has to offer.

Beaches

Bring your blanket and your sweetheart to the heated patio at Xola and enjoy beautifully plated Mexian food like barbacoa, ceviche, guacamole, margaritas and sangria.

Bloorcourt

You'll practically feel like you're in the dining room on the patio at Osteria Rialto, which comes complete with protection from the elements, sophisticated decor and Italian cuisine.

Bloordale

Simple dips, burgers and fries still keep it classy on the darling patio at brewery Burdock in this neighbourhood. Plus, they have a bottle shop so you can keep the night going after you leave.

Brockton Village

The tucked-away patio at Italian restaurant Viaggio is the ultimate escape, with a canopy of greenery, twinkly lights and warming pizza and pasta dishes like tortellini in brodo.

Cabbagetown

Sicilian and Mediterranean cuisine like ocotopus, pasta, pizza and crudi set the mood on the adorable patio at Dova.

Danforth

A charming back patio protected by huge willow trees at Allen's is a classic date spot, and now has heating elements to keep you and your loved one cozy while dining on pub fare like steak, burgers, wings and desserts.

Danforth East

A patio built for two takes centre stage at Borrel, so you can rest assured you're the only folks in the place and that all the attention is on you. Try some of the Dutch cuisine and cocktails served here.

Dundas West

Bar Vendetta is keeping their secluded back patio going, serving their signature style of pasta and thoughtful wines.

Distillery District

Bring your blanket to the heated patio at French restaurant Cluny, where everything from dinner to brunch is always plated to impress. Is there anything more romantic than dining on cobblestones?

Harbord Village

A white patio with splashes of colour behind Cafe Cancan is currently serving up burgers as well as some of their more usual upscale French fare.

High Park

If your date is a beer and burger type, you'll want to head to Irish pub Whelan's Gate in this area. There are also options like gnocchi on the menu.

Junction

The patio behind Luna Junction has a hushed, private feel, and the Mediterranean food served here is second to none. Octopus, stew, risotto and wine are enough to keep any couple full and happy.

Junction Triangle

A 20-foot infrared heater at Lucia keeps date night from getting too chilly, and garden fresh Italian cuisine and impeccable desserts are showstoppers.

Kensington

Tacos and cocktails are the ingredients for a perfect night dining on the lively patio in one of Toronto's most colourful neighbourhoods at El Rey.

King West

The heaters are blazing at Labora's patio, which is open rain or shine so you won't have to break your date because of the weather. Spanish food like grilled mushrooms, mussels and paella is on the menu.

Leslieville

Gare de l'Est has all the French fare you need to make a night feel special, even if you can't dine indoors. An airy patio has white umbrellas, and the menu includes options like steak frites and mussels. Don't forget to come back for brunch.

North York

Twirl up some pasta and get your flirt on at Parcheggio's spacious patio. Bring a cute blanket, sip on a spritz and let the fun selfies begin.

Scarborough

Greek food at Floga is sure to seduce, with options like souvlaki and lamb chops. Big plants and twinkly lights make the patio feel elegant.

South Core

You'll practically forget you're not dining indoors at Harbour Sixty, where cocktails are flawless and you can dine on scallops, crab salad, beef carpaccio, tuna crudo and way more.

St. Clair West

Boards of Portuguese food like seafood or desserts are the best way to go all out on the patio at Mercado Negro. A friendly sidelong patio is illuminated by glowing strings of lights.

St. James Town

Pretend you're a Parisian and make your blankets into fashion statements at Maison Selby, the ideal place for a date in this neighbourhood. Traditional French dishes like coq au vin plus champagne and cocktails are surefire stunners.

Upper Beaches

Bodega Henriette is arguably the cutest patio in this neighbourhood, with charcuterie and specials like pan-seared branzino on the menu.

Yorkville

Amal has a second floor patio that's as classy as their beautiful indoor dining room, with lots of cozy pillows and heaters. Kebabs, dips, salads and cocktails are all breathtakingly presented.