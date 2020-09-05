Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 47 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
genghis khan mongolian grill toronto

Toronto's Mongolian-style grill buffet has closed after 14 years

Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 47 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

After over a decade of all-you-can-eat barbecue, Genghis Khan Mongolian Grill is no more.

The sprawling buffet on Don Mills Road and its circular Mongolian-style grill is closed, said owner Fred Lee, and he has no intention of reopening anytime soon. 

According to Lee, who launched Genghis Khan just shy of 15 years ago, the future rules around buffets are just too precarious for self-serve buffets to stay open during COVID-19.

"There's no protocol for us to open yet," said Lee. "And even if we open, the volume is not going to [support] us to continue." 

The massive restaurant squeezed into the Don Mills strip plaza has long been a destination for family gatherings and northern Chinese barbecue, with mainstream essentials like General Tao chicken and dumplings. 

Genghis Khan's closure follows the folding of another AYCE staple: Frankie Tomatto's, which closed last weekend after 25 years in Markham

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto's Mongolian-style grill buffet has closed after 14 years

The top 50 brunch restaurants in Toronto

15 cheap eats in Kensington Market you need to try

The top 10 vegan pizza in Toronto

Toronto pizza joint evicted by landlord after owing more than $34K in rent

The top 50 restaurants for pasta in Toronto

Toronto just got a new seltzer and it's from blogTO and Blood Brothers

Toronto bar is closing after 12 years