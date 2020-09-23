Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 32 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
private dining toronto

10 restaurants in Toronto with private dining rooms for small groups

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 32 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Restaurants in Toronto with private dining rooms for small groups can easily accommodate your bubble of 10 or fewer people. Don't let that important occasion go by uncelebrated, gather safely at one of these elegant spots.

Here are restaurants in Toronto with private dining rooms for small groups.

Good Son Don Mills

This room is decorated with funky plates as wall art seats eight comfortably, but you can squeeze in 10. Call or email ahead of time to reserve the space for your own personal pizza party.

The Black Lodge Cocktail Bar

This space, inspired by Twin Peaks and The Shining, is the perfect spot to escape reality with the nerds you've been bubbling with for a sit-down event. Reach out via Tock and the team at Storm Crow Manor, where it's hidden, will get back to you about availability.

George

The Eliot Room at this Corktown restaurant, owned by a private women-only club, is named after female novelist George Eliot, making it the ideal place to commiserate with the coven of badass babes who have been getting you through the pandemic.

Aburi Hana

Those who appreciate maximum privacy will want to head to Yorkville for an omakase experience enjoyed in hushed, glamourous rooms that only seat two to six people available by reservation.

Nodo

All locations of this Italian restaurant have private spaces for varying sizes of small groups, but the one in Leslieville is home to one of the smallest, which can hold up to 10 guests seated.

Avelo

The upstairs space at this high-end vegan restaurant near Yonge and Wellesley is has a clear divider in the middle and can seat 10 split into two groups or about eight or nine in each section.

Casa La Palma

Indulge in the lavish Chef's Menu at this secretive upper floor space on Dundas West that's currently available for seated events only for 20 guests.

Il Covo

Little Italy has this restaurant with a dim, semi-private space in the back that seats 10 and will make you feel like you're in pre-COVID Venice with an icy cocktail or fine glass of wine in your hand.

Auberge du Pommier

This fancy French restaurant in North York near York Mills station has a private dining room that should be able to accommodate up to 24 guests, but get in touch with their event specialist to find out more details in relation to current bylaws.

Richmond Station

Up to 12 guests can be accommodated comfortably in a semi-private room at this Financial District restaurant which can be reserved by phone or email.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

10 restaurants in Toronto with private dining rooms for small groups

20 restaurants in Toronto for cheap chicken wings for takeout or delivery

Toronto's new street food stall is so popular Jagmeet Singh stopped by for a taste

Beloved Chinatown bakery closing after more than 30 years in Toronto

Popular Caribbean restaurant in Toronto temporarily closes due to COVID-19 infection

Downtown Toronto is getting a brand new Farm Boy location next month

Toronto health officials confirm COVID-19 outbreak at Rebel Nightclub

Toronto restaurant locked out by landlord amid confusion over commercial eviction ban