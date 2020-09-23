10 restaurants in Toronto with private dining rooms for small groups

Restaurants in Toronto with private dining rooms for small groups can easily accommodate your bubble of 10 or fewer people. Don't let that important occasion go by uncelebrated, gather safely at one of these elegant spots.

Here are restaurants in Toronto with private dining rooms for small groups.

This room is decorated with funky plates as wall art seats eight comfortably, but you can squeeze in 10. Call or email ahead of time to reserve the space for your own personal pizza party.

This space, inspired by Twin Peaks and The Shining, is the perfect spot to escape reality with the nerds you've been bubbling with for a sit-down event. Reach out via Tock and the team at Storm Crow Manor, where it's hidden, will get back to you about availability.

The Eliot Room at this Corktown restaurant, owned by a private women-only club, is named after female novelist George Eliot, making it the ideal place to commiserate with the coven of badass babes who have been getting you through the pandemic.

Those who appreciate maximum privacy will want to head to Yorkville for an omakase experience enjoyed in hushed, glamourous rooms that only seat two to six people available by reservation.

All locations of this Italian restaurant have private spaces for varying sizes of small groups, but the one in Leslieville is home to one of the smallest, which can hold up to 10 guests seated.

The upstairs space at this high-end vegan restaurant near Yonge and Wellesley is has a clear divider in the middle and can seat 10 split into two groups or about eight or nine in each section.

Indulge in the lavish Chef's Menu at this secretive upper floor space on Dundas West that's currently available for seated events only for 20 guests.

Little Italy has this restaurant with a dim, semi-private space in the back that seats 10 and will make you feel like you're in pre-COVID Venice with an icy cocktail or fine glass of wine in your hand.

This fancy French restaurant in North York near York Mills station has a private dining room that should be able to accommodate up to 24 guests, but get in touch with their event specialist to find out more details in relation to current bylaws.

Up to 12 guests can be accommodated comfortably in a semi-private room at this Financial District restaurant which can be reserved by phone or email.