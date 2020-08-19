10 places to watch each game of the Raptors playoffs in Toronto

Where to watch the Raptors game in Toronto during the playoffs are a bit different this year with patios and outdoor options being the venues of choice.

The bars and venues on this list are open for every game no matter how early, have enough space for a good group of fans, and of course have a great view of at least one TV. Stay socially distanced but keep the spirit of the game alive at these spots.

Here are places to watch each game of the Raptors playoffs in Toronto.

The OLG Play Stage at Ontario Place is now home to all live Raptors playoff games, and you can drive in to see them. The screen is 40 feet wide, and there's even a pregame show.

Raptors playoffs are showing on more than 30 big-screen TVs on the rooftop patio and in the second-floor dining room at this restobar in the Entertainment District that opens 30 minutes prior to tip-off for every game.

It's strictly walk-ins only on game days at this King West area brewery where you can view the game inside or out with sound while crushing local beers.

Exclusive paid memberships can get you or anyone in your crew reservations for any or all playoff games when you join at this new "club" that's popped up in the former Grand Bizarre space in the Harbourfront area.

What's better than a sports bar? A bar with the pool and a view of the skyline in the Port Lands, of course. Pack in everything you missed out on at once this summer at this club.

Roncesvalles has this sports bar that's opening up specially for playoff games. They have a TV on the patio and limited seats inside for all games for a more intimate experience.

You can't go wrong with lots of beers, lots of TVs and lots of games at this Financial District beer bar that's streaming every single NBA playoffs game so you don't have to miss a single one.

Head to this sports bar on Dundas West to catch every Raptors game live and with sound either outside or inside. Bonus: they've got a great food menu so there's no need to go hungry.

Indoor and outdoor seating is available for every game at this bar that opens at noon daily so you can be sure to get a good seat and never be rained out.

Catch all the games while chowing down on Caribbean and Chinese food at this rooftop patio in Scarbourough at Morningside and Sheppard with tons of TVs and buckets of beer.