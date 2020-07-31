Toronto is getting a giant social distanced sports club and bar

Toronto will become home to a giant new 32,000-square-foot sports bar with social distancing protocols this weekend.

Called Toronto Sport Club, it's what Grand Bizarre has been turned into at 15 Saskatchewan Road. They're opening up as we sweep into 10 straight days of Leafs and Raptors games on TV.

The venue has 27-foot ceilings and has reduced their legal capacity by 85 to 90 per cent to ensure social distancing.

There are TVs, projection screens and LED walls throughout the space, and there should be a mixture of table, lounge and bar seating. You can also expect concierge service and optional valet service.

The only catch is you have to snag one of a limited number of memberships to visit, but members can let clients, colleagues and friends use their access without them being present.

There are even Platinum and Gold memberships that allow for special guaranteed advance access to reservations and finals nights.

Premium suites seat up to six people, private indoor viewing spaces set up like VIP arena/stadium boxes.

There's a $100 seating fee and a $150 deposit, but upon arrival that $150 actually turns into beverage credits for the duration of your visit. Masks are required inside the venue whenever you're not seated.

Toronto Sport Club officially launches on August 1.