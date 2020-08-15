Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
caddi toronto

The Caddi is the new patio in Toronto that's replaced what used to be The Cadillac Lounge

One of Toronto's oldest and most beloved patios at a closed dive bar is now being repurposed as a new backyard barbecue oasis.

The Caddi at 1296 Queen St. West comes complete with bottle service, a big screen showing sports games and capacity for a hundred. It's located where the legendary Cadillac Lounge patio used to be in Parkdale.

caddi toronto

It was created by Jonny Poon of Superpoint and Favorites along with Gani Shqueir of now closed Camp 4. The pair are also partners at Paris Paris.

caddi toronto

There is a lots of shade thanks to a thick canopy of tree branches overhead, and a covering over the area housing the projector in case of rain. They might also show movies on this screen as well as sports. There's no access to the inside, which has been left in an unfortunate state of disrepair.

caddi toronto

The run down patio has been totally refurbished with new paint and artwork, including a mural on the wall in the alleyway leading to the bar that depicts some mischievous raccoons done by Emily May Rose.

caddi toronto

Everything on the menu here is handheld, making it easy to cut down on cutlery and more contact with dishes.

caddi toronto

That includes a cucumber salad ($7) served in sort of boats with tomato, herbs and shards of tortilla chips.

caddi toronto

A patty melt ($8) comes off as more of a burger on a squishy bun with shredded lettuce, but it does have a nice steamy quality with cheese melted on top.

caddi toronto

Barbecue shrimp are worth it at $14, succulent shell-on morsels swimming in a mildly spicy sauce and served with summery tomatoes.

caddi toronto

Miami ribs ($13) are the other star, juicy short ribs topped with a ton of boldly seasoned chopped peanuts and caraway. 

caddi toronto

A drinks menu is drawn in fancy script behind the bar, listing rail drinks, shots, glasses of cava and cans of Modelo, Woodhouse, Ace Hill vodka beverages or Steigl at $8.

caddi toronto

There are also Aperol Spritzes and Dark n' Stormys for $13.

caddi toronto

Jager Bombs and Vodka Redbull are $10, and for $250 you can indulge in a bottle service experience complete with sparkler.

Check this place out on weekends, when they'll have a rotating cast of guest chefs from restaurants like BBs Diner, Dreyfus, Rudy and Good Hombres coming through.

caddi toronto

Though there is a dedicated sidelong smoking area here, you can't make reservations and there's no bottle shop component so you won't be able to pick up any drinks to take home.

There are bins for cans and recycling into which you can throw your own trash.

caddi toronto

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

