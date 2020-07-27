Toronto restaurant from beloved chef closes after only a few months

A Toronto chef that's been known for his restaurant empire across the city including restaurants like Fat Pasha and Schmaltz Appetizing has had to bid farewell to his latest project.

"Unfortunately Elvis didn't have time to sing," says Anthony Rose of recently opened restaurant Grand Elvis. The restaurant had given the old Rose & Sons and Big Crow spaces a makeover, with chic decor, fine wines and a high-end bistro menu of burgers and fried chicken.

"Reopening Elvis when it only had two and a half months just didn't seem right," says Rose. He's now changing the restaurant back into Big Crow, a previous BBQ concept of his.

"Big Crow on the other hand was what I was yearning for. It just made me feel so good inside to bring it back. Fits like an old glove. We even have one of the original chefs, Jeremy Gries. So it's very much exactly what it was, what it should be."

Big Crow is back to serving salmon poke, all day breakfast, grilled Miami ribs and more for curbside pickup, but Rose himself suggest starting with the garlic bread.