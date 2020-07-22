Pizza Hut in Toronto takes action after unsanitary food handling caught on video

Pizza Hut Canada has confirmed they have dealt with the situation of unsanitary food practices at a specific restaurant location in Scarborough.

A customer at the pizza chain witnessed an employee refilling a tray of cheese in an unsanitary way and happened to capture the act on video.

Facebook user Corina Somers was at the Pizza Hut in Parkway mall on Ellesmere Road in Scarborough weeks ago, and noticed an employee refilling the cheese container without gloves on.

She posted the video on Facebook with the caption, "Pizza Hut Parkway mall on Victoria Park and Ellesmere. Share The sh*t out of it so people are aware of it."

Questionable food handling practices were caught on video at a Toronto Pizza Hut #Toronto #PizzaHut 📹 Corina Somers https://t.co/Z1K7HEEbz3 pic.twitter.com/VlnpCTTmHK — blogTO (@blogTO) July 22, 2020

"She has the container right on the floor and dumping the cheese and touching the bag and then touching the cheese with her hand," Somers wrote in the comments of her video. "The containers shouldn’t be on the floor, (they) should be on the counter."

Her video has since been flooded with comments and has nearly 700 shares and Somers wrote in the comments that she reported the incident and also spoke to a public health inspector.

Pizza Hut Canada told blogTO that they had seen the video.

"In response to this incident, we immediately launched an internal investigation, addressed the issue with relevant staff members, and as a precautionary measure, temporarily closed the restaurant for additional sanitization," they said.

"We are also providing remedial food safety training to staff at this location and other relevant teams across Canada," they said. "We are committed to protecting the health, safety and wellbeing of our guests and staff, which is always our top priority."