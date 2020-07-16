Eat & Drink
covered patio toronto

20 covered patios in Toronto where you can eat and drink outside even when it's raining

Covered restaurant patios in Toronto provide much-needed shelter for when it's raining and are also good options for when the forecast is iffy. An hour on a patio can be precious, and these places offer reprieve even in a sudden downpour.

Here are covered restaurant patios in Toronto for when it's raining.

Bar Vendetta

Take in an artsy mural while dining on pasta and sipping vermouth highballs at this Dundas West back patio.

patios toronto rain

Stay dry and warm in this fully enclosed patio at Superfly. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Superfly

This Parkdale patio where cocktails and chicken are served is totally protected from the rain so you can get your groove on even if the sky is looking grumpy.

patios toronto rain

A covering over the majority of Paradise Grapevine's back patio keeps rain out. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Paradise Grapevine

Head to Bloorcourt to find this wine bar patio that's partially covered, partially not, with an overhanging structure draped in nominal grapevines. Munch on nibbles, sip bubbles and listen to the pitter-patter of the pouring rain in peace.

toronto patios rain

Sun and rain stand no chance against the tent canopy at Lahore Tikka House. Photo by Fareen Karim.

Lahore Tikka House

A tent-style patio at this restaurant in Little India serving some of the city's best Pakistani cuisine, biryani and butter chicken keeps customers cool in the heat and dry when it drizzles.

patios toronto rain

A parachute and umbrellas offer double protection at Rebel House. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Rebel House

A giant parachute canopies this entire Rosedale pub's patio, and they have umbrellas too so you're doubly sheltered while enjoying their wide range of tequilas and beers, or their grilled cheese sandwiches and wings.

patios toronto rain

Part of the epic patio at BlueBlood Steakhouse is sheltered. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

BlueBlood Steakhouse

Giant clear awnings now cover dining areas at this swanky steakhouse located at Casa Loma, so your view need not be impeded even if Mother Nature should have the audacity to rain on your parade.

patios toronto rain

The front patio at Tav's is unsheltered but the back patio stays nice and dry. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Tav's

The majority of the back patio at this pizza and pasta bar in Little Italy is completely covered and protected from the rain, so pull up one of their hot pink chairs, order an Aperol Spritz and prepare to stay even if it rains.

patios toronto rain

Tons of coverage and space are guaranteed on the patio at Hemingway's. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Hemingway's

This all-season rooftop patio in Yorkville has always been equipped for rain, shine or even snow, so they're extra prepared for whatever the weather has to throw at them. 

patios toronto rain

Most of the space at Escape Goat's back patio is protected from the rain. Photo by blogTO.

Escape Goat

Parkdale has this backyard hangout that's protected from the rain where you can try a couple of the city's latest craft beer projects and chow down on a darn fine burger.

patios toronto rain

Stay shaded and dry on the super spacious roof at The Pilot. Photo by Jesse Milns.

The Pilot

Hike up the stairs to this all-season Yorkville patio that has tons of space and coverage so that you don't have to stop your drinking session just because of a little rain. 

patios rain toronto

Lots of rain coverage is easy to find at El Pocho. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

El Pocho

This cute Annex patio is totally protected from the rain and strung with twinkly lights for a peaceful atmosphere where you can feast on antojitos and sip cocktails.

patios toronto rain

You practically feel like you're inside when dining on the patio at Patria. Photo by blogTO.

Patria

Partial protection from the rain is offered on the patio at this King West restaurant serving Spanish fare like tapas and churros.

patios toronto rain

The patio at Fresh is now fully enclosed from the elements. Photo by blogTO.

Fresh on Crawford

Veg out (literally) at this West Queen West patio serving vegan food where you can stay safe and dry as you get your juice on.

patios toronto rain

A retractable roof and other forms of coverage keep Crooked Cue's patio dry. Photo by blogTO.

Crooked Cue Etobicoke

This patio has a retractable roof in case it rains and has areas with roof coverage and umbrellas throughout. Lots of space makes it an ideal place for groups to hang while still social distancing.

patios toronto rain

Escape to a patio with a country vibe that's safe from the rain at Food & Liquor. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Food & Liquor

Four tables totaling 18 seats are under cover at this barn-like bar serving wine and snacks, while two tables seating 10 aren't under cover but are protected by large umbrellas.

patios toronto rain

A big awning ensures taco sessions aren't ruined by bad weather at Atomic 10. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Atomic 10  

Rain can sure ruin a sunny day eating tacos, so good thing this St. Clair West joint has a big awning that protects diners along with a cool neon sign. 

patios toronto rain

Sushi meals need not be cut short due to rain at Muni Robata. Photo by Fareen Karim.

Muni Robata

It feels almost as sophisticated out on this patio in the Queen West area as it normally feels inside, with luxe seating and a menu of sushi and other Japanese delights. 

patios toronto rain

An overhang keeps drinkers dry from a light drizzle at The Delaware. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

The Delaware

This patio faces an entrance to Ossington subway station, so if you have to make a run for it, it'll be a short sprint. But in the meantime, if it should start to rain you'll be safe taking shots under this bar's overhead canopy.

patios toronto rain

Pancho Y Emiliano's lively patio is well protected from rain by an awning. Photo by blogTO.

Pancho Y Emiliano

You should never have to abandon your Baja fish tacos for any reason, and this lively Kensington patio assures you'll be able to stay dry while you finish your margarita under a big awning.

covered patio toronto

Score on King

An awning system at this King East patio serving tricked-out Caesars covers one side of the outdoor space, and umbrellas keep things shady and dry on the other side.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim

