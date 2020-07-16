20 covered patios in Toronto where you can eat and drink outside even when it's raining

Covered restaurant patios in Toronto provide much-needed shelter for when it's raining and are also good options for when the forecast is iffy. An hour on a patio can be precious, and these places offer reprieve even in a sudden downpour.

Here are covered restaurant patios in Toronto for when it's raining.

Take in an artsy mural while dining on pasta and sipping vermouth highballs at this Dundas West back patio.

This Parkdale patio where cocktails and chicken are served is totally protected from the rain so you can get your groove on even if the sky is looking grumpy.

Head to Bloorcourt to find this wine bar patio that's partially covered, partially not, with an overhanging structure draped in nominal grapevines. Munch on nibbles, sip bubbles and listen to the pitter-patter of the pouring rain in peace.

A tent-style patio at this restaurant in Little India serving some of the city's best Pakistani cuisine, biryani and butter chicken keeps customers cool in the heat and dry when it drizzles.

A giant parachute canopies this entire Rosedale pub's patio, and they have umbrellas too so you're doubly sheltered while enjoying their wide range of tequilas and beers, or their grilled cheese sandwiches and wings.

Giant clear awnings now cover dining areas at this swanky steakhouse located at Casa Loma, so your view need not be impeded even if Mother Nature should have the audacity to rain on your parade.

The majority of the back patio at this pizza and pasta bar in Little Italy is completely covered and protected from the rain, so pull up one of their hot pink chairs, order an Aperol Spritz and prepare to stay even if it rains.

This all-season rooftop patio in Yorkville has always been equipped for rain, shine or even snow, so they're extra prepared for whatever the weather has to throw at them.

Parkdale has this backyard hangout that's protected from the rain where you can try a couple of the city's latest craft beer projects and chow down on a darn fine burger.

Hike up the stairs to this all-season Yorkville patio that has tons of space and coverage so that you don't have to stop your drinking session just because of a little rain.

This cute Annex patio is totally protected from the rain and strung with twinkly lights for a peaceful atmosphere where you can feast on antojitos and sip cocktails.

Partial protection from the rain is offered on the patio at this King West restaurant serving Spanish fare like tapas and churros.

Veg out (literally) at this West Queen West patio serving vegan food where you can stay safe and dry as you get your juice on.

This patio has a retractable roof in case it rains and has areas with roof coverage and umbrellas throughout. Lots of space makes it an ideal place for groups to hang while still social distancing.

Four tables totaling 18 seats are under cover at this barn-like bar serving wine and snacks, while two tables seating 10 aren't under cover but are protected by large umbrellas.

Rain can sure ruin a sunny day eating tacos, so good thing this St. Clair West joint has a big awning that protects diners along with a cool neon sign.

It feels almost as sophisticated out on this patio in the Queen West area as it normally feels inside, with luxe seating and a menu of sushi and other Japanese delights.

This patio faces an entrance to Ossington subway station, so if you have to make a run for it, it'll be a short sprint. But in the meantime, if it should start to rain you'll be safe taking shots under this bar's overhead canopy.

You should never have to abandon your Baja fish tacos for any reason, and this lively Kensington patio assures you'll be able to stay dry while you finish your margarita under a big awning.

An awning system at this King East patio serving tricked-out Caesars covers one side of the outdoor space, and umbrellas keep things shady and dry on the other side.