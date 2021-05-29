Toronto is getting a German beer garden this summer that's been 4 years in the making

One of Toronto's most popular bars is about to get a brand new beer garden that they're promoting as something that will bring a little taste of Munich to Toronto.

C'est What has been a staple of Front St. near St. Lawrence Market for over three decades and they're ready to bring a beer garden to their historic location just in time for patio season.

"The vibe we’re going for is a German Beer Garden; the patio will be surrounded by fencing, planters, and canopies, bringing a little taste of Munich to Toronto," said the C'est What team via social media.

We’re opening a new patio this summer! The “Beer Garden” will be located in the parking lot just east of The Esplanade and Church (in Farquhars Lane). pic.twitter.com/ckHFQZGKw9 — C'est What? (@cestwhattoronto) May 26, 2021

The Beer Garden may be one of the few things to come out of a year spent in lockdown, as C'est What co-president Tim Broughton says it's been a long time coming.

"This is something I've been trying to get in place for like four years and the city kept saying no. But then the pandemic hit and they said okay off you go," Broughton told blogTO.

The Beer Garden will be accessible by walking down an alley next to the venue that leads to an open space that until now has functioned primarily as a parking lot.

The new garden is expected to hold about 15 tables and will have some authentic beer garden/picnic vibes as they serve ice cold drinks out of coolers.

The beer selection is set to include a ton of Ontario craft beers that aren't regularly available in the LCBO or Beer Store.

The garden will also feature full food service brought in from the C'est What kitchen.

"Were planning to do some interesting things around food, we have a ton of talented cooks," Broughton said.

"Because it's kind of like the carnival or the CNE, they're thinking of cooking up some unique weekly specials."

Unfortunately, because of rules on temporary patios, and out of respect for nearby neighbours, the garden will not have any music and will feature a 10 p.m. last call. That being said, the longterm hope is the garden becomes a regular occurance at C'est What.

"Our hope going forward is this becomes a permanent seasonal thing," Broughton said. "The more support we get for that the better off we are."

As the city opens up, there's no doubt people will be rushing back to their old favourite watering holes. Like many others, the team at C'est What is ready and eager for their return.