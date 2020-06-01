You can now buy puzzles of your favourite Toronto bar or restaurant

Toronto-based printing company, Flash Reproductions, is giving the puzzle-making trend a new meaning with their initiative, PieceTogether - helping out small businesses and artists in the city.

The initiative launched on May 27 to support artists and businesses that have had to remain closed or cancel their in-person services due to the pandemic.

Rich Pauptit, president of Flash Reproductions, launched the initiative with Paddy Harrington, senior founding director of Frontier Design Inc.

“People are bored at home, so why not make a puzzle? It’s an easy way of supporting local businesses too,” Pauptit said.

According to Pauptit, the duo wanted to do something that spread positivity and kindness among people during these trying times. Photographers, tattoo shops and more have taken advantage of PieceTogether since their launch.

The process to have a custom-made jigsaw puzzle created is simple.

Businesses and artists submit a picture to PieceTogether that best represents them and the company will print it for purchase.

A portion of the proceeds will be used to cover the costs of production and $15 will go toward supporting the local artist or business for each purchase.

Pauptit says the response from the public has been great in such a short time with at least 100 orders in the past few days.

PieceTogether has produced 18 custom puzzles, including puzzles for Stackt Market, Shacklands Brewing, Bar Reyna and the Cameron House.

They are currently working with around 30 businesses with their requests for individualized puzzles.

Pauptit is also the founder of Operation Canadian Shield, which he launched in response to the call for more PPE for frontline workers in need. The company has produced hundreds of thousands of face shields and continues to do so.

People in Toronto have been using puzzles as a fun way to pass the time during their quarantine boredom, with puzzles of Toronto’s famous street scene becoming all the rage.