Stackt market in Toronto has transformed into a click and collect grocery store

Canada’s largest shipping container market, Stackt, has now transformed into a “click and collect” grocery store to provide a safe, contactless shopping experience.

On May 18 the community hub launched their new online market offering customers the chance to order goods for curbside and drive-through pickup.

“We have teamed up with amazing local businesses to deliver a safe and convenient outdoor market for all your shopping needs,” Stackt wrote on Instagram.

Customers can now shop online for an array of produce, alcoholic beverages, precooked meals and household cleaning supplies sourced from a variety of local businesses that have partnered with Stackt.

To order, customers can browse the site, add goods to their cart and pick up their items at a designated time slot. Stackt will post new local retailers who have joined their market.

The market first opened in April 2019 and has been a bustling hub for community businesses and gatherings ever since. They were forced to temporarily shut down their public spaces on March 13 due to COVID19.

All pickup fees will be donated to The Stop, a west-end community food centre.