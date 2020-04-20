Toronto puzzles are all the rage in quarantine right now

Though we may not be able to go out and visit any of our favourite Toronto landmarks in-person right now, residents are finding other ways to appreciate the city and — namely, putting together jigsaw puzzles of Toronto sights.

Understandably, puzzling is up there with bread-baking and Tiktoking on the list of how people are spending their time at home in self-isolation these days.

And for whatever reason, Toronto seems to be a common theme among the puzzles that people have decided to buy in quarantine or already have on-hand.

@Homeplate_Lady



A #StayHome activity involved building a 1000 piece Toronto Blue Jays puzzle.



In the picture of the puzzle most fans are facing the field, but not #GrandmaJay.

She is the only one facing the camera. @BlueJays#LetsGoBlueJays



A Jays fan in waiting. pic.twitter.com/tamTotpB1b — Vicky Link-Hutch (@VickLinkHutch) April 19, 2020

Puzzles of Toronto street scenes and attractions are all the rage among the city's residents, who are proudly sharing their projects — and love for the city — across social media.

Some are your typical 1,000-or-so-piece puzzles showcasing Toronto's iconic skyline:

While others are a bit more unique or complex:

The classic activity is definitely a good way to direct focus and energy, and something that can be done alone or as a way to spend time with family.

It's certainly a good way for just about anyone to bide the hours while stuck sitting in the house, especially if your brain is a little overwhelmed right now.

With some final help from ⁦@armstrongcbc⁩ we finished this Goliath puzzle of Toronto skyline. Kids re-gifted is the fake trophy for our good work. Living in Covid times is okay some eves. pic.twitter.com/DDh9XBOYNx — Piya Chattopadhyay (@piya) April 18, 2020

As we cope with a global pandemic, the resulting economic fallout, the failure of the systems that underpin our society and the general existential crises that have ensued for many, it can be comforting to go back to old-school basics like puzzling to take our minds off of things.

And though puzzles aren't exactly "productive" in the sense that they don't work toward any particularly useful end, working on them can serve as a good way to feel like you've accomplished something in a time when it can be hard to be productive, and perfectly okay not to be.

So stay safe at home and keep on puzzling, Toronto — and hopefully we'll be out of the coronavirus woods and into the real outside world soon enough.