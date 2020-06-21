Popular place for poutine has shut down permanently after more than 10 years in Toronto

One of Toronto's best places for poutine appears to have sadly bitten the dust during the pandemic.

Signs for lease are up at the West Queen West location of Poutini's, which was known for serving some of the city's best poutine late into the night. The late Anthony Bourdain even endorsed the place, which frequently topped all kinds of lists.

The Poutini's website is now gone, and their last posts on social media date back to early in the new year. Poutini's could not be reached for comment.

Poutini's also once had a location on King West as well, which is now My Meatball Place.