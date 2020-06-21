Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
poutinis toronto

Popular place for poutine has shut down permanently after more than 10 years in Toronto

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

One of Toronto's best places for poutine appears to have sadly bitten the dust during the pandemic.

Signs for lease are up at the West Queen West location of Poutini's, which was known for serving some of the city's best poutine late into the night. The late Anthony Bourdain even endorsed the place, which frequently topped all kinds of lists.

poutinis toronto

The closed location of Poutini's on Queen West with a for lease sign in the window. Photo by Jason Pham.

The Poutini's website is now gone, and their last posts on social media date back to early in the new year. Poutini's could not be reached for comment.

Poutini's also once had a location on King West as well, which is now My Meatball Place.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Popular place for poutine has shut down permanently after more than 10 years in Toronto

The top 10 new ice cream and gelato in Toronto

Butterbeer kits are available for delivery in Toronto

Toronto just got a new secret restaurant for pulled chicken and beef sandwiches

Toronto startup launches new zero sugar oat milk and it's already in Costco

This is where to get the most interesting popcorn flavours in Toronto right now

Uplift Kitchen is Toronto's new food initiative for people affected by systemic racism

People are lining up for Portuguese-style crepes filled with Nutella in Toronto