10 new summertime treats in Toronto you need to try at least once

New summertime treats in Toronto will leave you speechless. While you can't go wrong with a scoop of vanilla in a sugar cone, sometimes you just need to take things up a notch. Luckily, a number of ice cream shops, pop-ups and other places are making this summer a little sweeter.

Here are some new summertime treats in Toronto you need to try at least once.

Giant cookie ice cream sandwich

Heartbreak Chef in Parkdale is known for their over-the-top offerings and that certainly includes their desserts. They're stuffing huge cookies with ice cream and Reese's Pieces.

Pickle ice cream cone

Discover this wild flavour of ice cream at Toronto's first socially distanced food market, El Mercado. The market that takes over the patio of Barrio in Leslieville has a whole a ton of CNE-style eats available including pickled flavour soft serve topped with dill.

Fried chicken ice cream sandwich

Tokyo Hot Fried Chicken inside Folly Brewing on College St. has introduced a new sandwich to the menu that may surprise you. The Nashville Ice sandwich brings together Nashville hot fried chicken, vanilla ice cream, spicy honey and piles it high on a sweet brioche bun.

White Claw slushie

White Claw fans rejoice! The Old Sod in Etobicoke just added White Claw slushies to their menu. The slushie comes in flavours like strawberry mango, very berry and tropical lime.

Cookiefogato

Scarborough's Vanta Coffee Club just got a gelato pop-up. The Gelato Freak pop-up runs daily 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and is dishing out next level treats like cookie affogato.

Maple bourbon bacon salted caramel truffle popcorn ice cream

So many flavours are coming together with the newest ice cream treat from Meat & Pie Co. in the Entertainment District. After you're done chowing down on delicious BBQ eats this can be the sweet finish.

Macaron ice cream sandwich

One of Toronto's best macaron shops, Nadege, has just added a new ice cream treat to their roster. The treat is available in six flavours including one dubbed the Summer Crush consisting of lime and coconut. It's now available at their West Queen West and Rosedale locations.

Churro ice cream

El Habanero & Churrobar in Scarborough already has a whole slew of tasty frozen treats and new for this year they've added a single serve churro flavoured ice cream to the menu.

Cereal milkshakes

Just Add Milk (JAM) is operating out of Convenience near Queen and Gladstone every Friday to Sunday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. They offer a menu of cereal-infused milkshakes and they even have lactose free options.

Tripas de Aveiro

Toronto just got an outdoor stand for Portuguese-style crepes. Mercado Negro is now dishing out the item from their St. Clair West patio to people who are willing to wait in line for the Nutella stuffed treat.