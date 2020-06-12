30 restaurants and caterers for a Father's Day meal in Toronto

Father's Day in Toronto this year may not be the blowout some dads are accustomed to, but pop can still get his barbecue and brunch on from several restaurants and catering companies. Ribs, sushi, steak or seafood, whatever tickle's dad's fancy can still be on the menu.

Here are some options for food this Father's Day in Toronto.

Restaurants and Bakeries

Call ahead to pick up a family quiche meal from this French place in Riverside known for its brunch that includes one of their popular quiches, a salad for four, a bottle of salad dressing, four croissants and a baguette.

Pre-order grill kits with Prince Edward County ribeye, "Auld Spice," a wild mushroom medley, Ontario asparagus, baby lettuce with Green Goddess dressing and twice baked potato. Make it a surf and turf celebration by adding on oysters or lobster.

This Junction restaurant is doing a special barbecue kit for pickup that includes burgers, wings, potato salad, chimichurri-marinated veggie skewers, honey ginger watermelon skewers, and toppings like pimento cheese, pickled onions, bacon jam and house beer mustard. They're also doing a smoked brisket Monte Cristo brunch kit.

Father's Day kits from this Filipino restaurant include kamayan items like ribs, chicken inasal, milkfish and leche flan, and come with illustrated cards and handkerchiefs.

Seafood towers for two to three or four to five can be pre-ordered from this Scarborough sushi restaurant, and include luxurious delights from the deep such as sashimi, uni and oysters.

Get Dillon's negronis, a burrata and spring salad, house foccacia, porcini agnolotti and your choice of whole grilled branzino or 18-ounce ribeye steak plus tiramisu when you pre-order from this Dundas West Italian restaurant.

A special barbecue menu from this restaurant includes these family-style dishes — a 12-ounce striploin, a whole grilled octopus, pork ribs, kale salad, corn on the cob, roasted potatoes, a four-pack of beer and even a mini beer pong set, and it is available for takeout or delivery.

A "Gentleman's Night In" package for pickup from this Entertainment District restaurant includes a short rib for two or four, roasted cauliflower, fudge cake and a choice between a bottle of Hennessy VS Cognac, Glenmorangie Original Highland Single Malt Scotch or Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey.

A $129 "Backyard Session Kit" from this Leslieville restaurant includes pickled eggs, chips and dip, spicy pickles, Caesar salad, mac n' cheese, pastrami prime rib, bologna sausage and sticky toffee pudding.

Pre-order a $90 home barbecue kit from this lobster and burger restaurant that includes two whole steamed lobsters, three 10-ounce burger patties and buns, condiments, lobster mac n' cheese, brownies, a lobster cracker and bib, and two beers.

A virtual four-course pre-Father's Day dinner for two for $53 from this Thai restaurant, serving curries and noodle dishes, allows guests to interact with chefs. Courses are papaya salad, tom yum soup, lemongrass barbecue chicken and massaman beef with rice, and you can optionally add on a razor gift set.

A Father's Day barbecue basket from this restaurant group includes pre-rubbed and smoked ribs, lemon rosemary sausages, buns, Waygu burgers, barbecue sauce, baked beans, potato salad, smoked Maldon salt, pepper, blanched rapini, lemon and a card plus a craft beer and a cocktail kit that includes glasses, a jigger and a citrus press.

Order seafood barbecue kits for two or strip loin sets for two from this group that oversees some of the city's most popular restaurants like Canoe, Bannock and Auberge du Pommier. They're also doing cast iron skillet and Berkshire pork chop boxes.

A multi-course menu for over $200 that's available by reservation only from this Japanese restaurant includes sashimi, seaweed salad, chirashi and more, plus sake pairings, all intended to be enjoyed during a hosted virtual Father's Day celebration.

A Father's Day barbecue box from this hotel that's available grilled or ready to grill includes New York strip loin, jerk chicken thigh, pork and maple sausage, vegetable and halloumi brochette, homemade honey barbecue sauce and steak seasoning, asparagus salad, pasta salad, foccacia and grilled peaches.

Pre-order a set menu from this Thai restaurant that feeds approximately four and includes mango salad, chicken spring rolls, gai satay, chicken wonton soup, crispy honey ginger beef, deep fried fish filet with tamarind dip, tiger shrimp red coconut curry, pad see ew chicken, roti and rice.

A $100 platter for two from this sushi restaurant includes confit short rib, brandade ravioli, chicken nanban, tamari chili garlic edamame, a chef's selection of sashimi, and nigiri, hosomaki and oshi. Add on a bourbon gift set that includes a cocktail kit, two glasses, two tumblrs, a recipe card and a dark chocolate mousse dessert.

Pick up a surf and turf BBQ kit that includes a 45-day-aged grass-fed bone-in rib eye steak, steelhead salmon, grilled potatoes, asparagus, oyster mushrooms, sweet pickle dill tartare and steak seasoning plus a bottle of J.P. Wiser's Old Fashioned Whisky Cocktail from this pizza bar.

Options for Father's Day kits from this Filipino restaurant include the "Karne-Vore" with a full rack of ribs, a pound of chicken wings, five BBQ skewers, leche flan and a card, or another selection with a kamayan kit, half rack of ribs, leche flan and card.

This patisserie will be offering Father's Day specials that include hot sauce, beer and smoked bacon croissants, rye beer sourdough scored with "DAD," themed viennoiserie and brunch boxes.

Was your dad as insanely into the Dalgona coffee trend as everyone else? Then this Father's Day edition cake made with Dalgona coffee mascarpone cheese creme, dark chocolate chiffon cake infused with dark roast coffee and salted caramel sauce. Order for delivery online.

A Father's Day bundles that includes a dozen bagels, tuna salad, egg salad, cream cheese, lox, sliced veggies, dessert and a tea is available from this bagel chain with locations throughout the GTA.

A $110 Father's Day special of two full pork rib racks, a spring mix salad, ready-t0-bake mac n' cheese, and a dozen donuts can be pre-ordered from this super popular Italian bakery.

Catering Companies

Grillable and heatable Father's Day options are available from this event catering company. Antipasto, salad, veggies and dessert come with ready-to-grill shrimp, rib steak and strip loin, or the same options come with shrimp, branzino and strip loin ready for the oven.

"On the BBQ," "Steakhouse" or "Cooking with Whiskey" specials are all available from this catering company, and include options for items like ribs, shrimp cocktail, lobster mac n' cheese, lemon meringue pie, whiskey braised chicken, rye-cured maple gravlax, and bourbon butterscotch sticky toffee pudding.

Multiple barbecue options are available for takeout from here, including a Father's Day menu that includes California salad, calamari fritti, penne alla vodka, chicken parmigiana, roasted potatoes and grilled veggies. Add on beer, whiskey, wine or some high-end tequila.

This catering company is doing a barbecue menu of their own with two racks of brown sugar and lager baby back ribs, loaded baked potato, asparagus, coleslaw with chili vinaigrette, coconut lime cupcakes and German chocolate cupcakes. You can also upgrade to filet mignon and garlic butter tiger shrimp, and add on a case of Mill Street.

Baby back ribs, loaded whipped potatoes, Cobb salad, lemon garlic mushrooms, roasted corn pasta salad, and a strawberry rhubarb crumble can be ordered for pickup from this organic grocer.

Options for brunch, lunch, dinner or snacking can be ordered for pickup from this caterer. Go for steak and wine, omelettes and bacon, or vodka and fried chicken. Children's menu add-ons are also available.

Fancy cheese or charcuterie boxes containing items like duck rillettes, fig spread, rosemary onion crackers, wild boar and apricot terrine and smoked cheddar are available for delivery or pickup from this shop.