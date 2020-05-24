Toronto restaurant halts picnic deliveries to Trinity Bellwoods due to lack of social distancing

Toronto restaurants have suspended a new park delivery system as quickly as they started it after seeing the lack of social distancing taking place at Trinity Bellwoods Park, in other "this is why we can't have nice things" news.

Seoul Shakers, Pinky's Ca Phe and Hanmoto (all run by the same team) announced yesterday that they were starting up a pilot project to deliver food and drinks to Christie Pits and Trinity Bellwoods Park. By yesterday night, they posted on their social media announcing they were suspending the program.

"Upon making a couple trips to the park for deliveries today and witnessing how poorly people were following social distancing rules, if any at all, we have decided to put a hold on our park deliveries until further notice," reads a post on Instagram.

"Initially we figured since the city was going ahead and making park facilities open to the public again we would try out this new venture on the understanding that everyone was doing their part in social distancing," says Ihn Huh of Seoul Shakers.

"Upon making one delivery to Trinity Bellwoods and a couple more to Christie Pits we soon realized that we could not play a part in encouraging this type of behaviour and decided to put a hold on this until it is safe."

As the Instagram post says, "As tough as it may be to run a small business in these times it is not worth running the risk of putting our city in a potentially worse situation. Yes, the city has opened things up again, and we can't thank you enough for your support! But please do your part and keep your distance."

Numerous supportive comments on the Instagram post thank the restaurants for doing the right thing.

"We will continue to be forced to come up with creative solutions to operate under these new circumstances," says Huh. "We just want to make sure that what we choose to do helps us and everyone else in Toronto move in a positive direction."