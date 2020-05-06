Toronto's most famous pie shop is reopening
One of Toronto's most popular pie shops has announced they're finally reopening for takeout. Now is the perfect time, since stressed spelled backwards is desserts, and we're all experiencing at least a little stress right now.
Wanda's Pie in the Sky has been Kensington Market's reigning champ bakery for years now, and around this time of year the patio normally starts to fill up with people munching on vegan food and sipping coffee.
Yep, you read that correctly! We have decided the time is right to open and start serving you some delicious baked goods again 🥰 Obviously this is a tricky time for everyone, so we will start by opening for PRE-ORDER PICK UPS ONLY from Wednesday-Sunday and then slowly bring back our delivery and walk-in systems. We are not currently accepting orders so please don’t send them in today! Our first day back in the office will be MONDAY MAY 10th, so please contact us then. We appreciate everyone who has sent in well wishes and order requests while we have been closed! We hope everyone is doing well in this time and we can’t wait to see you soon 💕 Please keep an eye out for more details next week, and stay safe!
This year, however, Wanda's announced on March 20 that they would be closed until further notice. Several people commented on their announcement post asking if they would be doing delivery or when they would reopen.
On May 6, they posted announcing that they "have decided the time is right to open and start serving you some delicious baked goods again" for pre-order pickups only from Wednesday to Sunday. They're then hoping to slowly phase back into walk-ins and delivery.
Wanda's should be accepting orders starting May 11, so while you may not be able to pick up a sweet treat in time for Mother's Day, at least you can spend the weekend fantasizing about all the great pies you'll soon demolish.
Hector Vasquez
