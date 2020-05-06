Toronto's most famous pie shop is reopening

One of Toronto's most popular pie shops has announced they're finally reopening for takeout. Now is the perfect time, since stressed spelled backwards is desserts, and we're all experiencing at least a little stress right now.

Wanda's Pie in the Sky has been Kensington Market's reigning champ bakery for years now, and around this time of year the patio normally starts to fill up with people munching on vegan food and sipping coffee.

This year, however, Wanda's announced on March 20 that they would be closed until further notice. Several people commented on their announcement post asking if they would be doing delivery or when they would reopen.

On May 6, they posted announcing that they "have decided the time is right to open and start serving you some delicious baked goods again" for pre-order pickups only from Wednesday to Sunday. They're then hoping to slowly phase back into walk-ins and delivery.

Wanda's should be accepting orders starting May 11, so while you may not be able to pick up a sweet treat in time for Mother's Day, at least you can spend the weekend fantasizing about all the great pies you'll soon demolish.