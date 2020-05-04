15 Mother's Day brunch options at Toronto restaurants doing delivery and takeout

Mother's Day brunch in Toronto will look different in 2020 but some local restaurants are still doing delivery or curbside pickup this year even if you can't clink glasses with mom in person. Get breakfast delivered to both your places and have a virtual Zoom version of her special day.

Here are restaurants doing Mother's Day brunch for delivery or takeout in Toronto.

This Danforth East restaurant is doing a Word to Yo' Mother...'s Day brunch available for pickup on Sunday that can entail a frittata for two or DIY latkes, as well as bacon, eggs, muffins, scones, maple butter, preserves and flowers.

Get all your favourite tarts, quiches and croissants from this Riverside brunch restaurant that's opening up just for Mother's Day takeout from May 8 to 10 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Order Mother's Day Brunch in a Box from this Liberty Village restaurant for patio pickup and get scones, croissants, biscuits, coffee and all the ingredients for their famous blueberry pancakes.

A Mother's Day brunch box with challah, cream, wild blueberry sauce, eggs, DIY yogurt parfaits, fresh squeeze orange juice and Mother's Day cookies is available for $80 for contactless pickup or delivery from this patisserie near the Financial District.

Order 48 hours in advance for May 9 and 10 delivery of chicken and waffles, pretzel bagels and lox, mimosa and cocktail kits, wine, scones, sausage, bacon and even flowers from this powerhouse restaurant group.

Mother's Day brunch for two or four is available for curbside pickup or $10 delivery from this Dundas West restaurant, and entails prosecco, avocado toast or gravlax, and tiramisu.

A special Mother's Day brunch menu will be available for takeout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 10 from this Upper Beaches restaurant and cafe.

Several locations of this waffle spot are open for Mother's Day, but the Markham location is doing a special package that includes flowers, chocolate and a greeting card, available for pickup or delivery.

Order a Mother's Day brunch kit online for delivery on Saturday night from this Leslieville restaurant and get halawa pancake batter, eggs, hummus, pita, halloum cheese and peach orange blossom kombucha you can drink as is or add to a mimosa.

Get your order in to this Oakwood Village bagel shop by Wednesday at 3 p.m. to get your hands on a limited supply of Mother's Day brunch menus that feed four to six and include bagels, butter jam, tuna and apricot salad, cream cheese, lox, bagel toppings, OJ and sweet treats.

A sweet or savoury brunch for two is available for delivery for $100 minimum from this restaurant group. A sweet brunch includes items like berries, croissants, French toast and maple syrup, and the savoury brunch has things like smoked salmon, brie and leek crepes and tomato asparagus salad.

Order Mother's Day takeout that includes three mini pastries, pancakes, whipped cream and your choice of quiche by email from this Danforth East restaurant. You can also add on flowers, Prosecco and coffee.

Pre-order a brunch basket that includes sparkling wine, orange juice, bagels, crisps, demi baguette, house smoked salmon, cheeses and salumi, house smoked salmon dip, berries, brownies and a gift card from this Roncesvalles restaurant by May 7 for pickup or delivery.

A special Mother's Day takeout menu from this French restaurant on King West includes grilled flatbread, French onion soup, roasted chicken or a spinach quiche and Basque cheesecake.

Contactless pickup is available on May 9 and 10 from this Beaches restaurant serving mochi mochi pancakes, loco-moco, japanese curry rice, "taco rice," omu-rice and karaage fried chicken.