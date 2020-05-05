Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 7 hours ago
jules bistro toronto

Popular French restaurant permanently closes original Toronto location after 21 years

Amy Carlberg
Posted 7 hours ago
A French restaurant that's known for serving some of the best prix fixe menus and steak frites in Toronto is closing its doors for good after being in business for over 20 years.

May 1 would have marked the beginning of Jules Bistro's 21st year at their 147 Spadina location, but on April 30, they had to close that location permanently.

"Due to circumstances well beyond our control it is with a heavy heart that we put our key in the front door for the last time," says David Piltz, co-owner of Jules Bistro. Eric Strippoli owns both the Spadina and Queen East locations.

"The building is very old. Mid-December we were required to close for structural repairs which took three months to repair. We reopened March 10 with some of old crew while most of the original team were thankfully able to find other work," says Piltz.

"After being shut for almost three months we had to get our old customers to return and then a week later we had to shut. The rent costs were getting higher and we were having concerns if we could rebuild the popularity that took twenty years to develop."

The West Queen West and Leslieville locations of Jules Bistro remain open, so be sure to pick up a meal kit from one of those locations so they can continue to bring a taste of France to Toronto.

Lead photo by

Jules Bistro

