Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
dinner for two toronto

10 restaurants in Toronto doing dinner for two for takeout or delivery

Toronto restaurants doing dinner for two can be a lifesaver for couples at home in quarantine, especially when it comes to creating a special date night even though you can't go anywhere. Whether you're too tired from working from home to cook or want to light some candles and recreate a bistro atmosphere, look to these places for meals for a pair.

Here are some Toronto restaurants doing dinner for two.

Il Covo

This restaurant in Little Italy packages together house bread, salad, cannelloni, your choice of sausage and rosemary potatoes or grilled mullet fish and rapini, and stunning tiramisu for a restaurant-quality dinner for two at home.

Ufficio

Pre-order dinners like whole stuffed trout, porcini agnolotti or gnocchi pomodoro from this Dundas West restaurant. They even do vegan dinners for two that include items like vegan crab cakes and pasta.

Lake Inez

Dinners for two from this darling restaurant in Little India consist of three courses, a bottle of wine and a love note for $113.

King Taps

This Financial District restaurant is doing a bunch of two for $25 deals that cover items like bowls, sandwiches and pizzas.

Leela Indian Food Bar

A selection of appetizers, basmati rice, naan and two mains are all part of dinners for two from this Indian restaurant in the Junction.

Imm Thai

Select two entrees, two drinks and an appetizer to assemble a meal for two from this Thai restaurant in Little Italy.

Extra Burger

Two single cheeseburgers, two orders of fries and two sodas are bundled together in $30 meals for two from this Dundas West spot.

Annabelle

Two can dine for $25 with the deal this restaurant has set up, which includes a salad, fresh bread and two pastas.

Jules Bistro

An at-home cote de boeuf kit from this French restaurant chain feeds two and includes a 24oz seasoned ribeye, seasoned potatoes, a mixed greens salad and sugar crepes.

BlueBlood Steakhouse

A Short Rib Wellington for Two special for $55 from this glitzy restaurant inside Casa Loma will make you feel like royalty at home.

