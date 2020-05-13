Make your own ice cream sandwich quarantine kits now available in Toronto

You can now make your own ice cream sandwiches in quarantine in Toronto, along with cannoli, donuts, sushi and lots of other fun treats that have been adapted for at-home consumption.

An epic quarantine kit from Booyah now comes with your choice of three pints of ice cream, six cookies, sprinkles and Oreos so you can recreate their zany ice cream sandwiches in the comfort of your own kitchen.

Pick the kits up curbside, or check out their website or Uber Eats to get them. Ice cream flavours might include options like toasted marshmallow, peanut butter and jelly, Earl Grey, Nutella or strawberry. Cookie options include double chocolate, ginger and oatmeal raisin.

You can also order their ice cream sandwiches pre-assembled or get an epic ice cream cookie sandwich cake, but I think we're all waiting for the day when we'll be able to get Booyah's famous ice cream tacos delivered.